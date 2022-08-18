6ft 3′ Stephen Curry candid revelation on iconic night-night celebration

Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry provides an insight into his night-night celebration and its impact.

It’s high time Stephen Curry patents his signature night-night celebration as athletes across various sports look to emulate it. The 2021-22 season was a landmark year for the baby-faced assassin in more ways than one, silencing all the naysayers and critics.

Having missed the playoffs back-to-back, Curry looked to go nuclear. It first began with the Warriors guard becoming the all-time leader in 3-pointers made, followed by collecting 3 MVPs at the end of the season. The two-time scoring champion played a crucial role in reviving GSW’s dynasty.

The 34-year-old surpassed several milestones, even introducing a new celebration move called the night-night. This iconic signature of Steph caused a storm in the sports world, with some of the biggest names like Neymar and Alex Morgan emulating the celebratory move.

During a recent interview with Boardroom’s Nick DePaula, Steph revealed what caused the inception of the night-night celebration.

“The first time I did it was Game 3 in Denver”: Stephen Curry narrates what stemmed the night-night celebration.

A generational talent, Curry is one of the most influential leaders in NBA history and the face behind revolutionizing the game. However, one of the leading arguments for him not making the all-time list of top-10 players was his coming up short in clutch moments, especially come playoffs.

Nonetheless, the eight-time All-Star managed to silence this narrative, winning the WCF and NBA Finals MVP. During this iconic run, Curry introduced a new celebratory move of his on the court that became a rage. Named night-night, it was the Warriors guard’s way of commemoration after closing the game in the final minutes.

As the celebration continues to garner popularity, Steph revealed when he debuted with the iconic signature and the impact it continues to have.

“The first time I did it was Game 3 in Denver. It happened quick, and it was one of those situations where you were back in the playoffs vibe,” said the 6″3′ guard.

“‘Put ’em to sleep. Put ’em to sleep.’ That was the conversation I was having with myself. Not with anyone else on the team or anyone else in the arena,” said Curry.

“I didn’t say, ‘night night’ at the time. I was just telling myself, ‘Put ’em to sleep,”‘ recalled Curry. “Fast forward to Game 5 when I made the last layup to go up five with 19-seconds left. That was the official, ‘Put them to sleep.’ The camera didn’t get me on that one, but I actually said it.”

Curry continues to prove why he’s a once-in-a-lifetime athlete.

