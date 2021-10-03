“I hope LeBron James can educate himself about Covid-19 vaccines”: Enes Kanter calls out the Lakers superstar for his silence on vaccination being the face of the NBA

Enes Kanter has never taken a backseat while facing LeBron James on or off the court.

There have been multiple incidences of an on-court spat between LeBron and the Celtics forward, but their off-court banters on serious issues have made much more noise.

Kanter is one of the most vocal international players in the NBA. The Turkish star has spoken on various social topics since establishing himself as a decent NBA player.

He recently spoke about LeBron and his stance on vaccination.

Enes Kanter criticized LeBron James on national news for his stance on vaccination

LeBron, recently on Lakers’ Media day, had his say on a few players’ stances on vaccination, saying even he was skeptical about It but he took it for his family and everyone has their own choice.

While the NBA and few franchises are struggling to get many of their superstars to even play the home games this season, LeBron’s stand on the matter has further made it difficult for NBA to find a face to lead the vaccination campaign.

Enes Kanter recently in an interview talked about the subject,

Kanter: “I was very disappointed, and it’s ridiculous,”

“Obviously, LeBron James. He’s one of the faces of the league. And he should be the first one to go out there and say, ‘Listen, everyone. I got the vaccine.”

“And I’m encouraging everyone, my community, everyone, basketball fans, non-basketball fans and sports fans are just going out there and get this vaccine, so we can save other lives.'”

“When I heard that, I just couldn’t believe it. But I hope he can educate himself about this vaccination and inspire and encourage other people around him.”

The league is seeking a leader to be the face of the vaccination campaign and wants LeBron James to step up like he does on other social issues.