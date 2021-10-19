“I hope that ain’t your girl next to you, cause she’s filming me!”: Times when LeBron James silenced his hecklers with savage comebacks

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James has had quite a few hecklers during his time, has the best kind of comebacks for such people

Anytime one tries to do anything worthwhile in life, there are always people who try to peg you down. There are always people who try to heckle you, distract you from your path, and to de-rail you from your path of success. The same applies to sports as well.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry and the Warriors are far better than LeBron James’ Lakers!”: Avery Bradley’s shocking fan interaction comes up as he signs back with the Purple and Gold

Almost all NBA players have dealt with all kinds of hecklers. While a lot of the times the players try and ignore the hecklers, sometimes, it becomes too much to ignore. There have been times when the fans cross a line, which causes them to be reprimanded for their actions. We saw quite a few incidents of it in last year’s playoffs. However, most of the times, the hecklers can be dealt with by ignoring them. Lakers’ LeBron James has dealt with a lot of trolls and has had some savage comebacks over the years.

Most savage comebacks by LeBron James

Having completed 18 years in the NBA, LeBron James has sure dealt with his share of trolls. A lot of trolls are online, and those are totally ignored by the King. However, if you are courtside, and try to troll LeBron, there are chances that you would get roasted.

Over the years, LeBron James has had quite a few savage comebacks. An Instagram page NBACounty compiled these, and surely gave us content to relish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News, Polls & Infographics (@nbacounty)

Also Read: “I hope Kyrie gets vaccinated because I love to see him play basketball”: NBA commissioner Adam Silver breaks his silence on the Nets stars’ anti-vaccination controversy

There were four main replies covered in this. They are:

“Your lady is embarrassed to be with you.” “You mad or nah? You should be mad at your shoes you picked out?” “Wah Wah Wah” “I hope that ain’t your girl next to you because she’s filming me, bum.”

The first one happened at a Lakers’ game last season. The ‘Wah Wah Wah’ is one of the most iconic comebacks of all time. The last slide was back in 2018, when LeBron James was carrying the Lakers alone, without any other star beside him.

Despite all these savage comebacks, fans sometimes try to heckle the stars, just to get their attention. It’s clear, hecklers won’t stop, no matter how many comebacks come their way.