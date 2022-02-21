Basketball

“I invited women, but they gave me NOTHING!”: Gilbert Arenas recalls his first-ever All-Star selection with hilarious anecdote from back in the day

"I invited women, but they gave me NOTHING!": Gilbert Arenas recalls his first-ever All-Star selection with hilarious anecdote from back in the day
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang - Huge Super fight to enlighten the Mix Martial World
Next Article
"I think it’s harsh"- Christian Horner criticises FIA's decision to remove Michael Masi as the race director from 2022 onwards
NBA Latest Post
"I invited women, but they gave me NOTHING!": Gilbert Arenas recalls his first-ever All-Star selection with hilarious anecdote from back in the day
“I invited women, but they gave me NOTHING!”: Gilbert Arenas recalls his first-ever All-Star selection with hilarious anecdote from back in the day

Gilbert Arenas is a three-time NBA All-Star who was drafted by the Golden State Warriors…