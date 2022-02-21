“I invited women, but they gave me NOTHING!”: Gilbert Arenas recalls his first-ever All-Star selection with hilarious anecdote from back in the day

Gilbert Arenas is a three-time NBA All-Star who was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 2001 NBA Draft.

Gilbert Arenas was part of three All-NBA teams and was voted the most improved player for the 2002-2003 season. His career spanned over a decade in the NBA playing for the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 2003 Most Improved Player of the Year discussed his first All-Star experience. He mentioned that the players are more concerned about the second half of the season, but still consider their selection to be an honor.

In 2004–05, Arenas and shooting guard Larry Hughes formed the NBA’s highest-scoring backcourt duo. Arenas was chosen to play in his first NBA All-Star Game. He led the team to 45 wins and its first playoff appearance since 1997. Arenas led the team in scoring with 25.5 points per game, ranking seventh in the league. In 2004–05, he was also sixth in the league in steals per game. (Hughes led the league in steals per game).

Arenas and Hughes led the Washington Wizards to their first playoff win in nearly two decades as they beat the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the eastern conference playoffs.

“I invited a bunch of girls who never gave me none to my first all-star game”: Gilbert Arenas talks about the emotions during his first All-star selection

When asked about his first appearance, Arenas recalled seeing Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the front row, watching him play. He stated that this was a memorable experience for him. He went on to call the All-Star Game the “world’s biggest pickup game.”

Gilbert Arenas discussed his NBA ascension from Golden State to Washington in this clip. Interestingly, both stops for Gilbert resulted in him getting more minutes or more chances to score at the expense of teammate Larry Hughes.

Gilbert reflects on his first All-Star Game appearance and emotions running during the time.

Arenas recalls being lucky that Hughes got hurt resulting in Gilbert having a bigger impact on the team that season leading to his first all-star selection. Arenas was so happy he invited his family, friends, and even girls he had not been involved with. He talks about the wonderful atmosphere and the surreal feeling while being at the event.