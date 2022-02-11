“Now that the Sixers have finally gotten rid of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid has got to recreate the iconic shirtless dance”: An old video resurfaces of the Philly MVP wildly dancing at Meek Mill’s concert

Back in 2017, Joel Embiid was onstage at a Meek Mill concert, wildly removed his t-shirt, and constantly dabbed while dancing to Future’s “Wicked”.

Joel Embiid is one of the more animated players in the league. The Philly big man is not the type to shy away from expressing himself. Whether it is on the court or off the hardwood, it is pretty evident that Embiid wants to have fun. However, back in 2017, JoJo “crossed a line” while having fun, according to the Sixers president of basketball operations.

Halfway into his rookie season, the then-22-year-old decided that a bone injury was not going to prevent him from enjoying a Meek Mill concert in town. At one point in the concert, the Cameroonian even went on stage, removed his t-shirt while dancing to Future’s “Wicked”.

Here, have a look at the video.

Some video of Joel Embiid dancing shirtless to Wicked at Meek Mill’s concert in Philly tonight. pic.twitter.com/p8dHH91Oco — Jake Pavorsky (@JakePavorsky) February 11, 2017

Also Read: How the Celtics legend got into a bar fight and inadvertently won $160

“Perhaps Joel Embiid crossed a line”: Bryan Colangelo

While JoJo seemed to have enjoyed himself, the Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo thought otherwise. He said:

“Perhaps he crossed a line, perception-wise.”

“It’s not the best thing to see when you wake up on Saturday morning and find out that was the case because I know the reaction,” Colangelo added. “I understand some of the potential concern out there.”

“Being at a concert wasn’t disappointing. Probably being onstage and dancing was a little bit, given the circumstances and given the potential reaction. It’s understandable.”

Also Read: The guard hilariously hits an impressive trick shot towards the end of the Rockets-Raptors game… in his own basket

Now that Sixers have managed to send away Ben Simmons and acquire James Harden, this iconic video resurfaced on Twitter.

Joel Embiid & Meek Mill when James Harden touch down at the Philly airport pic.twitter.com/exUoiuWVCJ — Politicin’ Hak  (@politicin_hak) February 10, 2022

Harden and Embiid, are two of the most prolific scorers and dangerous players with the rock in their hands. It will be extremely interesting to see Philly play ball and these two megastars share the court soon.