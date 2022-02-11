“Luka Doncic really turns into prime Michael Jordan against the Clippers”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Mavs MVP erupts for a career-high 51-point performance vs LAC

Luka Doncic had 28 1st quarter points as he went on to record a new career-high 51 points in the Mavs 112-105 win over the Clippers.
It almost seems like the Slovenian youngster really loves torturing the Clippers’ defense as he always shifts into a different level altogether when playing the LA-based team. Today, just moments after the Dallas Mavericks traded away Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Doncic put up the best performance of his career.
The 22-year-old put on a show at the American Airlines Center, in the Mavericks’ 7-point win over LAC. Going on a scoring rampage, Luka exploded for 28 1st quarter points, as he went on to record a new career-high of 51 points. Doncic was a single rebound away from recording a double-double while shooting the ball at an efficient 65.4% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.
What a night for @luka7doncic @ModeloUSA | #ModeloMilestone pic.twitter.com/mPPzShEJcj
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 11, 2022
Also Read: Tyrese Haliburton expresses his frustration with getting traded after committing to the Kings
NBA Twitter erupted with reactions as Luka Doncic put up an incredible 51-point performance
As soon as Doncic’s stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.
No one hates the Los Angeles Clippers more than Luka Doncic.
— Colb (@___Colb___) February 11, 2022
Crazy to think that Luka Doncic got ZERO All-Star media votes pic.twitter.com/0GRuK7dAYF
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 11, 2022
Luka Doncic every time he plays the Clippers pic.twitter.com/ZVbUi2dIG0
— #RingerNBA (@ringernba) February 11, 2022
Luka against the clippers pic.twitter.com/ngAsIk5Wkr
— (@WokeMelo) February 11, 2022
Towards the end of the contest, Doncic decided to dribble the clock out instead of aiming to tie the Mavs franchise record of 53 points.
Also Read: LeBron James rejects Kevin Durant’s proposal for a trade
His career average against the Clippers makes absolutely no sense – 32 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists.
Luka Doncic career stats vs the Clippers, including playoffs:
32.0 PPG
8.3 RPG
8.9 APG
Tonight he dropped the first 50 piece of his career. pic.twitter.com/vfM8TXwydJ
— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 11, 2022
The Mavs now have a 33-23 record, placing them 5th in the West. Fans will have to wait and see just how well this team can fare with the new additions in Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie.