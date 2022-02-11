“Luka Doncic really turns into prime Michael Jordan against the Clippers”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Mavs MVP erupts for a career-high 51-point performance vs LAC

Luka Doncic had 28 1st quarter points as he went on to record a new career-high 51 points in the Mavs 112-105 win over the Clippers.

It almost seems like the Slovenian youngster really loves torturing the Clippers’ defense as he always shifts into a different level altogether when playing the LA-based team. Today, just moments after the Dallas Mavericks traded away Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Doncic put up the best performance of his career.

The 22-year-old put on a show at the American Airlines Center, in the Mavericks’ 7-point win over LAC. Going on a scoring rampage, Luka exploded for 28 1st quarter points, as he went on to record a new career-high of 51 points. Doncic was a single rebound away from recording a double-double while shooting the ball at an efficient 65.4% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

NBA Twitter erupted with reactions as Luka Doncic put up an incredible 51-point performance

As soon as Doncic’s stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

No one hates the Los Angeles Clippers more than Luka Doncic. — Colb (@___Colb___) February 11, 2022

Crazy to think that Luka Doncic got ZERO All-Star media votes pic.twitter.com/0GRuK7dAYF — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 11, 2022

Luka Doncic every time he plays the Clippers pic.twitter.com/ZVbUi2dIG0 — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) February 11, 2022

Towards the end of the contest, Doncic decided to dribble the clock out instead of aiming to tie the Mavs franchise record of 53 points.

His career average against the Clippers makes absolutely no sense – 32 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists.

Luka Doncic career stats vs the Clippers, including playoffs: 32.0 PPG

8.3 RPG

8.9 APG Tonight he dropped the first 50 piece of his career. pic.twitter.com/vfM8TXwydJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 11, 2022

The Mavs now have a 33-23 record, placing them 5th in the West. Fans will have to wait and see just how well this team can fare with the new additions in Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie.