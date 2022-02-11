“James Harden shoots 33.2% from 3 while Ben Simmons from 3=LOL”: Sixers media trolls their former defensive savant following Nets

Philly media goes at Ben Simmons while showing up a hilarious graphic comparing his stats to that of James Harden’s from this season.

For as disgruntled Ben Simmons was on the Philadelphia 76ers, it was a given that he would get traded away from the city of Philly. Daryl Morey achieved exactly what he set out to achieve, acquiring an All-NBA superstar talent in James Harden in exchange for the DPOY candidate.

Prior to the trade taking place, while most NBA fans believed that Simmons would eventually get traded one way or another, a small faction were holding out hope that he would suit back up once again as a Sixer.

Guys like KOC were optimistic about him returning to play alongside Joel Embiid, not aware of just how much a disconnect Ben had created with the city of Philadelphia. This disconnect is perfectly illustrated by NBCSPhilly as they displayed quite the hilarious graphic following the monster trade.

A graphic comparing James Harden and Ben Simmons from this season is displayed.

NBCSPhilly didn’t hold back any punches against their former ‘Fresh Prince’ as they called him out for not suiting up for a single game this season. So, following the trade, they displayed a graphis that compared James Harden’s stats from this season to Simmons’ stats, with zeros and a massive ‘LOL’ across the board for the latter.

James Harden vs. Ben Simmons season stats comparison, via @NBCSPhilly pic.twitter.com/DsCpd1I3oT — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 11, 2022

While it’s well known that Ben Simmons was done with the Philadelphia 76ers, it should also be noted that James Harden was at a tipping point himself with the Brooklyn Nets.

It was reported earlier in the season that he was upset with how high the taxes were in Brooklyn as well as the fact that he had to shoulder the offensive load once again. This was due to recurring injuries and the fact that Kyrie Irving can only play half of his games.

With reports of riffs between Kevin Durant and Harden about the culture they wanted to build in Brooklyn, safe to say that dealing him away was the right thing to do for the sake of the team’s chemistry.