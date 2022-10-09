“I Just Want to Be Able to Play Ball Like I Love to Do! Don’t Care if It’s off the Bench”: Kemba Walker, the $140M Contract Holder is Making His Case to Play a Role

Kemba Walker might have to give up a few millions in order to play basketball, even it means coming off the bench

Yet another day, yet another former Celtics’ player is waiting for a team to sign him and despite his multiple All-Star appearances it’s looking tough for him to get an offer before the 2022-23 season starts.

We are not talking about Isaiah Thomas. We are talking about the next point guard the C’s played through injury after IT, which obviously led to Kemba Walker aggravating his injury.

Thomas looks to have played his last year in the league with the Hornets last season after having several short stints with plenty of NBA teams in the last few years.

However, Walker is still on a contract with the Detroit Pistons in which he is owed $9.17 million for the 2022-23 season.

Kemba Walker will be waived by Pistons anytime soon and so he makes his case for other teams to pick him up

It’s almost definite that the 4x All-Star will be waived by the Pistons, as they already have 16 rosters full of guaranteed contracts.

And as of now, no team is interested in signing the 6’0 guard. The 32-year-old who had a $140 million contract just 3 years back had something to say about it.

“I’ve got something in the tank for sure,” per Washburn. “I feel great. I’m going, to be honest. I’m going to have my opportunity, I’m not in any rush right now. I’m just grinding and trying to feel as good as I can. And right now, I feel great. I feel as good as I’ve felt in a long time. I’m just waiting for the opportunity.”

Talked to Kemba Walker, who said #Pistons’ buyout offer wasn’t satisfactory, so he will wait until it is and he fully believes he can still play in the NBA. More here: https://t.co/QSiH1OvxV2 via @BostonGlobe — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 8, 2022

He might sound optimistic, but deep down he knows he might not get another chance. He’ll even come off the bench, if it means he could continue.

“I just want to be able to play basketball again; I don’t care if it’s the bench or not. I started off my career playing basketball coming off the bench. Who cares? I just want to be able to play ball like I love to do, being around some great, great teammates and just have fun.”

Walker can again be a Michael Jordan player

Kemba would love to finish his career playing for Michael Jordan’s team, but he believes he still has got a significant few years left in him before he plays his last year.

Talking about a reunion with the Hornets, “That would be special. (But) As far as closing my career, I’ve got a few more years left, in my opinion, so I’m not thinking about that yet. We’ll see. I’m just waiting. (Nobody’s) reached out to me. I’m just waiting.”

The man has already given up $40 million of his contract just to be able to play basketball and although it wouldn’t be wise for him to not give up the remaining $9M of his contract, he might do so just to be able to play basketball if someone wants to play him as a role player.

