“I kinda cried a little bit, I’ll be open about that”: Lou Williams reveals the array of emotions he went through on learning about his trade from the Clippers 

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Lou Williams spoke about his emotions after the LA Clippers traded him. The veteran point guard hints at a possible retirement at the end of this season.

Lou Williams was one of the foundation layers of the Clippers organization when they decided to rebuild in 2017. Though the Lob City era had its moments, it failed to live up to its expectations. It was time the front office made some tough decisions.

Williams is a surplus on the bench. Though the veteran point guard was the ideal sixth man, he did start a couple of games for the Clippers. In his four seasons with the Clippers, Williams averaged 19.1 PPG and 5.1 APG on 42.6% shooting from the field.

Williams averaged 28.2 MPG during his four years with the Clippers organization. With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard signing with the team in 2019, the Clippers became instant championship contenders. However, things didn’t go as planned.

Also read: “Trae Young was kicking their a**, no wonder they were hating him”: Lou Williams explains how the Hawks star embraced all the hate he received during the 2021 postseason

During a recent interview with Taylor Rooks, Williams expressed his emotions on learning about his trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

Lou Williams gets candid about his emotional breakup with the Clippers organization.

Lou Williams has the most no. of the sixth man-of-the-year awards amongst the current NBA players. The veteran point guard has won the accolade three times, including two with the Clippers.

The 35-year old had some sensational performances with the Clippers, including his career-high 50-points. Thus on learning about his trade, Williams would have an emotional meltdown.

The former NBA teammate of the year spoke about the bundle of emotions he went through recently in a conversation with Taylor Rooks.

“I just felt like I had put so much time, energy, and effort into creating this special place in LA. I felt like I owed that to the Clipper fans. I wanted to do that for that fanbase, admitting he cried after the Clippers traded him”

Lou Williams admits that he cried after the Clippers traded him. “I just felt like I had put so much time, energy, and effort into creating this special place in LA. I felt like I owed that to the Clipper fans. I wanted to do that for that fanbase.” 🎥: @TaylorRooks pic.twitter.com/HOvIeBLyAM — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 1, 2021

After being traded to the Hawks, there was a visible reduction in the minutes that Williams played. However, the veteran is highly revered amongst the young Hawks roster in the locker room and shares a great relationship with Trae Young.

Also read: “It’s inspirational how a moment with Allen Iverson led to Lou Williams shaping his career”: Chris Webber talks about the moment when the ‘Underground GOAT’ decided to become the best 6th man in the NBA

Recently, Willaims hinted about the 2021-22 season being his last one. The former Clippers star might hang his boots after playing 17 seasons in the NBA.