“I Knew It Was The End”: Paul Pierce Reflects On Doc Rivers Starting Wesley Johnson Over Him On The Clippers

Going from being the go-to player on one team to not even making it into the new team’s starting five, many star players have had to deal with this transition throughout their careers. Usually, a player’s age tends to catch up to him and he cannot produce at the same level as he once did. Injuries that players never fully recover from are another reason for an early transition. But for Paul Pierce, the reason was something different, when he realised it was time to hang up his sneakers.

Making an appearance on former teammate Kevin Garnett’s podcast, Pierce touched upon his twilight years in the league. On KG Certified, the Boston Celtics legend shared the exact reason that led him to consider finally retiring from the league.

After giving the majority of his career to the Boston Celtics, the 2008 Finals MVP knew he’d be getting a smaller role wherever he went, something he had made his peace with. Pierce went to the Brooklyn Nets the next year.

However, The Truth moved on to the Washington Wizards only after one season with the Nets. During his stint with the Wizards, Pierce turned the clock back during a crucial playoff win, hitting the game-winner and ‘Calling Game.’

Realizing that he still had it, Pierce made his way to the Los Angeles Clippers, reuniting with his former head coach, Doc Rivers. Confident that he could be the missing piece for the Clippers, Pierce was hit with a reality check when his former head coach did not put him in the team’s starting lineup.

“When Doc didn’t start me after I called game…And I was coming off the bench and Wesley Johnson was in front of me, I knew it was the end, I knew that was the end. I was like, ‘Damn, I must ain’t got it no more Doc’.”

During his first year with the Clippers, the 10x All-star came off the bench playing an average of 18.1 minutes per game. He averaged 6.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 1.0 APG in that first year with the team.

Wesley Johnson on the other hand played 20.8 minutes the very same year. Johnson’s averages that year were 6.9 PPG, 3.1 PRG, and 1.1 SPG. Now, while there wasn’t much of a difference in point production, the disparity came when you looked at both player’s ages.

During the 2015-16 regular season, Wesley Johnson was 29 years of age, whereas Pierce, was 39 years old. And even though Pierce was an ageing veteran, Doc Rivers’ decision to go with a younger set of legs on the floor made more sense.

What led Paul Pierce to finally hang it up

Paul Pierce was a 10-time All-Star, a Finals MVP, and an NBA Champion. The following 2016-17 regular season was when The Truth announced his retirement from the league after 18 long years in the NBA.

“After 18 NBA years, it’s hard to believe I’ll be playing in each arena for the last time. So I’m going to enjoy every practice, every bus ride, every team dinner, every time running out through the tunnel. I’m going to do my part to give us a shot at the ultimate goal.”

Though he was with the Clippers then, Pierce and the Celtics came to an understanding where Boston signed him to a ceremonial contract so he could retire where he gave it his all. The following year, the Celtics retired Paul Pierce’s jersey as it now hangs among Hall of Famers at TD Garden.