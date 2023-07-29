“I Know Charles Barkley Is Trying To Drive Me Crazy”: Michael Jordan, Decades Prior To ‘Throwing’ Their Friendship Away, Snapped Back At Chuck’s Blazers Prediction

Despite being rivals and extremely competitive athletes, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan, shared a special bond. Apart from sharing the court for their country, Barkley and Jordan were even spotted sipping beers or golfing for hours at a stretch. Being the close friends that they were, Chuck and MJ would often get into playful banter. In 1992, even before the Conference Finals concluded, Barkley picked Portland Trail Blazers to defeat MJ’s Chicago Bulls if they were to meet in the Finals. Laughing it off, Jordan thanked his “great friend” for the challenge.

Michael Jordan was Charles Barkley’s best friend for the longest time. Unfortunately, the bond which lasted almost 30 years, met its end due to a fallout in the early 2010s. During His Airness’ initial years as the owner of the Charlotte Bobcats, he didn’t appreciate the unwanted criticism from Sir Charles. Since the spat almost 13 years back, the duo is no longer seen together.

Charles Barkley predicted Chicago Bulls to lose to the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1992 Finals

During the 1992 Playoff, Charles Barkley made an appearance on TNT’s Inside the NBA. On air, The Round Mound of Rebound expressed being impressed by the Portland Trail Blazers. Further, the then-Philly star picked the Blazers to win the 1992 Finals if they met the Chicago Bulls.

Michael Jordan, who was still in the midst of a tough Eastern Conference Finals battle against the New York Knicks, learned about Barkley’s prediction. Appreciating the friendly banter, Mike was ready to take on the challenge. Take a look at the incident in Ryan Van Dusen‘s YouTube clip.

“I know Charles (Barkley) is trying to drive me crazy. He’s trying to make me competitive, I appreciate that Charles. What a great friend,” Jordan said.

The Bulls and the Blazers did meet in the Finals only a few days later. However, “taking things personally”, Jordan wanted to prove the Chuckster wrong. Unfortunately for Clyde Drexler and co., Barkley’s words only motivated Jordan. Annihilating the Oregon side, the 6-foot-6 Shooting Guard lodged 35.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, winning the series in six games.

Michael Jordan once shocked Barkley with a $300,000 bet

Two of the biggest superstars of the league, Jordan and Barkley spent hours on the golf course. Apart from their clashes on the NBA hardwood, the two MVPs would often go at it on the greens as well. However, Jordan would often take things to the next level.

During one of the instances on the golf course, Charles Barkley was surprised when MJ put up a $300,000 bet on a single putt. Of course, everyone was well aware of Jordan’s gambling habits. Sir Charles learned that the Bulls legend would increase the stakes against his close friends.