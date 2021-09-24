Basketball

“Ben Simmons ahead of Russell Westbrook, are you mental?”: Kendrick Perkins blasts ESPN for showing disrespect to the former OKC superstar

"Ben Simmons ahead of Russell Westbrook, are you mental?": Kendrick Perkins blasts ESPN for showing disrespect to the former OKC superstar
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Delhi vs Rajasthan Head to Head Records in IPL | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals H2H Stats | IPL 2021 Match 36
Next Article
Alyssa Healy out today: Jhulan Goswami's in-swinging jaffa too good for Australian wicket-keeper batter in Mackay ODI
Latest Posts