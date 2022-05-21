“I like that you did that cuz I’m not a Knicks fan”: Kevin Durant chimes in with David Letterman mocking NYC’s basketball 

Veteran talk-show host David Letterman indulges in some tongue in cheek with his latest guest Kevin Durant on the subject of the New York Knicks.

The sad state of affairs continues for Knicks fans, with their team having a disappointing campaign this season. Mocking the Knicks is one of America’s favorite passing topics, courtesy of them usually making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Though the team gave its fans some hope during the last season, they were back to being towards the bottom of the standings this year. Home of the basketball mecca, the Knicks just don’t get it right, whether it is their players, coaches, or ownership.

One of the most frustrating topics for the Knicks fans off-late has been dealing with losing the opportunity to sign two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant, who not only didn’t sign with the Knicks but went to closeby suburb in Brooklyn.

Recently, appearing on David Letterman’s My Guest Needs No Introduction, Durant didn’t hesitate to take a jibe at the Knicks fans, adding insult to injury.

Kevin Durant chimes in with David Letterman, mocking the Knicks.

During KD’s last season with the Warriors, the narrative played out by the media suggested that the Slim Reaper would sign with the Knicks during his 2019 free agency.

However, a key component in this move was Kyrie Irving, who decided to build a culture with the Nets, prompting Durant to take his talents to the Barclays Center over MSG. To make matters worse, the Nets are 4-0 against the Knicks since KD joining them.

During a recent appearance on David Letterman’s show, the veteran host asked Durant if he thought about the Knicks. What followed was hilarious back and forth between the two.

Top of show: Dave: “Did you even think about the Knicks?” KD: “Nah I was eyeing Brooklyn” Dave: “I have to keep reminding myself that the Knicks are still in the league. I’m sorry, did I say that?” KD: “That’s disrespectful.

Though Durant may have got the last laugh by not signing with the Knicks, he is yet to make a mark with the Nets. The Brooklyn team was swept 4-0 at the hands of the Celtics in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

With the Warriors in the WCF, there is a lot of pressure on KD going into the 2022-23 season.