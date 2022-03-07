“I listen to a lot of Beethoven and sh*t before games”: LeBron James and Lamar Jackson dish on their pre-game routine to hype themselves up

LeBron James listens to a variety of music ranging from Beethoven to DMX prior to the start of games to hype himself up.

LeBron James has played in 1355 games in his career and it’s safe to say that he’s got himself an iron clad pre-game routine to help get himself in the zone to play a full-length NBA game. With the Los Angeles Lakers struggling as mightily as they are, ‘The King’ has needed to go the extra mile to keep them in the play-in race.

In the Lakers’ last game against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James was clearly in the zone, raining in 3s and amassing 56 points at the age of 37. James led the purple and gold to a victory over the second best defensively rated team in the league and became the first player in NBA history to register a 50+ point game before turning 21 and after turning 35.

It’s safe to say that whatever zone LeBron James is currently in is something the Lakers desperately need from their All-NBA forward/point guard.

LeBron James on how he preps for a game before it starts.

LeBron James is no stranger to music. Everything from rubbing shoulders with hip-hop’s greatest artists to his questionable Instagram stories lip-syncing to latest hits, ‘The King’ is someone who is very in tuned with the music industry.

While on an episode of ‘The Shop’, James broke down what music he listened to before a game and how it helped him get in the rather state of mind to play well that night.

For him, as of recent, he’s been listening to quite a bit of DMX when in the weight room a few hours before the game. Following the weights session, he’ll put on some jazz and/or even classical music like Beethoven to help calm his nerves. As game-time approaches, James says that he puts his hype songs back on to get in mood for the game.