Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Utah Jazz? Mavs release injury report for the Slovenian Sensation ahead of matchup against Rudy Gobert and co

Mavs’ star Luka Doncic is listed as probable for the matchup against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz tonight

The Dallas Mavericks host the Utah Jazz tonight. The Mavericks are in a red-hot form, as they come for the Utah Jazz and their #4 spot in the West. The Jazz holds the 4th spot with a 40-23 record, whereas the Mavericks are on the 5th, with a 39-25 record. They sit 1.5 games behind the Jazz and would like to try and make up the gap.

Luka Doncic has been the main force behind the Mavericks’ latest form. After a slow start to the season, Luka caught fire in the last month. In the 10 games in February, he averaged 34.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. His performance earned him a Player of the Month honor, as well as, helped his team get a 10-3 record in the time frame. Doncic didn’t suit up for the game against the Kings, and his status for tomorrow remains uncertain too.

Also Read: “Jayson Tatum is better than Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlin, and Magic Johnson at 24!”: NBA Twitter can’t stop laughing as Celtics star TECHNICALLY sits higher than NBA legends

Luka Doncic is listed as probable for the game against the Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks barely hung on to win the game against the Sacramento Kings. They won it by a narrow margin of 1 point, squeezing a 114-113 victory. Tonight, they might be getting a much-needed weapon back in their arsenal. Luka Doncic is listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Luka Dončić (left toe sprain) is probable for tomorrow night’s game against Utah. Jalen Brunson (right foot contusion) and Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) are both questionable. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 6, 2022

Also Read: Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs Utah Jazz?: Dallas Mavericks release injury report for their combo guard ahead of Western Conference matchup against Donovan Mitchell and Co

The Mavericks already go into the contest without Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery), and Theo Pinson(right fifth finger fracture). This is the Mavericks’ third contest against the Jazz this season, with the Jazz claiming victory in the first two. The Mavs would like to change that narrative in the remaining two games and secure the higher seeding.