“I Listen to Greatness”: Shaquille O’Neal Explains Why Teaming Up With Tom Brady Would Have Worked Perfectly

When sports fans talk about greatness, two names that often come up are Shaquille O’Neal and Tom Brady. Shaq was one of those rare athletes who could take over a game simply by stepping on the floor. His size and power were undeniable, but what truly set him apart was his command of the moment. Brady did the same in a very different way on the gridiron, demanding excellence at every turn and pushing his teammates to rise to the challenge.

No modern athlete has had the championship success that Brady has had, and it will take a while for anyone to even catch up. When the lights were brightest, big Tom always answered the call. At one point, his name became synonymous with the term Super Bowl.

So, it was really exciting when Brady joined Shaq on his Big Podcast to discuss sports across the board. At one point, Shaq broke down why the dynamic between him and Brady as teammates would have worked since they are very like-minded, almost to an exact degree.

“When you have greatness in front of you. I had to become this, and everything was on me. We lose it was on me. So I had to figure ways out to become HIM. The dynamic would have worked perfectly,” claimed O’Neal.

And while that may have been easy for Shaq to say, both men’s ideologies likely would have produced a winning formula. There’s also a good chance they would have clashed, but if anything, that kind of friction often brings people closer.

Shaq later mentioned that he would listen to any advice Brady had since he himself was always a good listener. “The good thing about me is I listen to greatness. Like Magic would say certain things. Dr. J would call me and say certain things. Patrick Ewing, Hakeem Olajuwon would say certain things,” Shaq somberly stated.

Considering that O’Neal has declared himself the “King of the Big Man Alliance,” taking advice from fellow big men tracks. Hakeem Olajuwon, one of the best big men ever, is a player he has held nothing but admiration for throughout his career, even naming him in his top 10 basketball players of all time.

What makes the idea of Shaq and Brady as teammates so fascinating is not just the talent, but the mindset they shared. Both built their legacies on accountability, preparation, and an unshakable belief that the biggest moments belonged to them.

Whether it was Shaq dominating the paint or Brady carving up secondaries, neither man ran from pressure. They embraced it. That kind of mentality is timeless, and it is exactly why their greatness still resonates long after the final buzzer or whistle.

Imagining Shaq running routes with TB12 slinging him touchdowns sounds almost too good to be true. Still, at least Madden gives us the chance to see just how many Super Bowls they might have won together.