“I live for LeBron James and I don’t miss his games”: NBA Analyst Skip Bayless reveals what drives him to never miss a game featuring the LA Lakers superstar

Skip Bayless believes LeBron James is better than March Madness and never misses any of his games in anticipation of controversy.

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless has made a career out of hating on LeBron James. He’s been at it since the advent of social media and Twitter. Bayless once hilariously told to his wife, “Friday night is date night unless LeBron is playing.”

Michael Jordan is the undebatable GOAT for Skip Bayless and he will fight until his last breath to discredit LeBron’s claim. The 4x champion’s greatest accomplishment so far is not responding to his biggest hater. Even Kevin Durant called him out despite the fact that Bayless showers him with praise every night on Twitter.

But it takes immense commitment to stick to the same narrative for decades. Skip is 70 years old now but the energy with which he calls out LeBron even on nights he isn’t playing is commendable. He will most likely announce retirement the same day as The King.

Skip Bayless says LeBron James is the most fascinating player in the history of sports

While most people never miss an opportunity to watch their favorite player, Skip Bayless is a different breed altogether. A viewer asked how many of LeBron’s games Skip missed in the 4x MVP’s 19 years career. He had a shocking response. Bayless has never missed any of LeBron’s 1627 games in the NBA. This is an insane level of commitment to a player he doesn’t even like.

I’ve never been more fascinated with a player than LeBron James. I never miss a game. More below from @SkipBaylessShow: https://t.co/JfzyrjlKOB — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 18, 2022

“Something will happen that will be controversial or wildly unpredictable featuring LeBron. He’ll throw some fit, some tantrum. I don’t know it’s always something with LeBron and it’s always wildly entertaining.”

Skip adds, “It’s better than March Madness. LeBron is October Madness, November December Madness, January Madness, he’s madness all the way into June, he’s always June Madness except maybe for this year if they miss the playoffs but watch, something will happen.”

Bayless averages at least 7 tweets on nights LBJ is playing and 3 on nights the Lakers don’t have any games. He has a rare talent for bringing him up in completely unrelated matters. Any player hitting clutch 3s or free-throws is an opportunity for him to call out the 37-year old.

He lives for the controversy that surrounds LeBron James on and off the court. And with the Lakers having an atrocious season Skip has been more vocal than ever in his criticism. It leaves very little room for Shannon Sharpe to make an attempt to defend his GOAT.

