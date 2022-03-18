“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson are better than Michael Jordan for me!”: When Isiah Thomas ranked the Bulls legend as the fourth greatest player of all time

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas puts his personal feud against Michael Jordan on full display, calling him only the fourth-best player he ever faced.

The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons had an intense rivalry like no other in the late 80s and early 90s. During their battles, it got very real and personal for Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan. It all really started when The Pistons didn’t shake the Bulls’ hands and left the court early in Game 4 of the ’91 conference finals.

Thomas and his teammates walked right past the Bulls’ bench, and cameras showed Jordan with a look of surprise and shock. And just over a year later, Zeke was omitted from the 1992 Dream Team. The rumor at the time was that Jordan told Team USA officials he wouldn’t play if Thomas were on the team.

Michael Jordan said the Bad Boy #Pistons were undeserving champions and bad for #NBA during this same series and then gets upset when they walk off…I’ll always be glad Detroit did this. Apparently MJ hasn’t gotten over it so why should Isaiah apologize.pic.twitter.com/nsZWTlAxTY — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) April 27, 2020

The public was reminded of their feud during the showing of MJ’s documentary ‘The Last Dance’. Right after the documentary aired, Isiah was asked about the five best players he ever faced. And his answer…was interesting, to say the least.

Isiah Thomas ranks Michael Jordan fourth on the list.

It’s no secret by now that Isiah Thomas isn’t the biggest fan of Michael Jordan. After Zeke was left out of the Dream Team, their relationship was far from ideal. And basketball fans were once again notified of their feud in the critically acclaimed documentary ‘The Last Dance’

In fact, the rivalry was once again ignited when Jordan called Isiah an a*****e in episode 4. And right after it, the Pistons legend was asked about his top 5 all-time list. Zeke goes on to name Kareem Abdul-Jabbar first, followed by Larry Bird, Magic Johnson for his top 3 before naming Michael Jordan as the fourth-best, and ending the list with Dr.J.

Isiah Thomas asked to rank the five best players he ever played against based on his own experience. His answer:

1. Kareem

2. Bird

3. Magic

4. Jordan

5. Dr. J — Jim Sano (@JimSanoBC79) April 28, 2020

Although Thomas won’t publicly say it the way Jordan did, he still appears to have some harsh feelings toward the former Bull. He just tries to discredit the Bulls legend in any way possible, this list just being one of the few times.

Isiah Thomas tries to justify his list…and contradicts his statement from 1999.

Not only did Isiah Thomas did rank MJ down there, but he also went as far as to justify his answer. Right after naming his top 5, Zeke goes on to say –

“When you put Jordan and his basketball team in the ’80s, they weren’t a very successful team. “They just weren’t. When you talk about Jordan and his team dominating, they dominated the ’90s. But when you put him with those Lakers teams and those Pistons teams and those Celtics teams, they all beat him. They just did.”

Isiah Thomas explains why he was surprised Michael Jordan called him ‘a-hole’ and how Pistons defined that era by @sportsreiterhttps://t.co/V9lWoR5kAl pic.twitter.com/n5RlRGCGjT — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) April 27, 2020

What makes this list worse is that Thomas had earlier mentioned MJ as the best in an earlier interview. Furthermore, the 3 ahead of Jordan consider the Bulls legend itself as their GOAT. I mean, that should count for something.

