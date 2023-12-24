“I Love Charles Barkley but…”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Names Michael Jordan and Other Superstar He’d Pick as a Teammate Over Suns Legend

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most candid athletes in the current-day NBA. He doesn’t shy away from speaking what he feels is right, and we saw the same happen on his YouTube channel. In a video uploaded by the Greek Freak, he was answering fan QnAs, when he was asked to pick an NBA legend to pick as a teammate for a Christmas game. Unfortunately, Charles Barkley did not make the cut, despite being a part of the question prompt.

Talking to his fans, Giannis Antetokounmpo answered the question very candidly. He said,

“First of all, I love Charles Barkley. He’s one of the GOATs, one of the greatest players to ever play this game.”

However, Giannis was not willing to use his one pick on the Suns legend. Instead, The Greek Freak played it safe and went with the GOAT.

“I have to pick Michael Jordan. If I could be teammates with Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant…”

Giannis talked about how it would be a great honor to share the court with Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. I mean, he isn’t even a tad bit wrong, either with his pick or the part about it being an honor. If we ask anyone to pick an NBA player, current or former, as their teammate, there is a good chance they’d pick MJ or Kobe. The two of them are two of the greatest to every step foot on a basketball court. While Charles Barkley is an all-time great, the chance anyone would pick him over MJ or Kobe is rare.