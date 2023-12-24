HomeSearch

“I Love Charles Barkley but…”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Names Michael Jordan and Other Superstar He’d Pick as a Teammate Over Suns Legend

Raahib Singh
|Published December 24, 2023

“I Love Charles Barkley but…”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Names Michael Jordan and Other Superstar He’d Pick as a Teammate Over Suns Legend

Michael Jordan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Charles Barkley(L-R)
Image Credits: USA Today Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most candid athletes in the current-day NBA. He doesn’t shy away from speaking what he feels is right, and we saw the same happen on his YouTube channel. In a video uploaded by the Greek Freak, he was answering fan QnAs, when he was asked to pick an NBA legend to pick as a teammate for a Christmas game. Unfortunately, Charles Barkley did not make the cut, despite being a part of the question prompt.

Talking to his fans, Giannis Antetokounmpo answered the question very candidly. He said,

“First of all, I love Charles Barkley. He’s one of the GOATs, one of the greatest players to ever play this game.”

However, Giannis was not willing to use his one pick on the Suns legend. Instead, The Greek Freak played it safe and went with the GOAT.

“I have to pick Michael Jordan. If I could be teammates with Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant…”

Giannis talked about how it would be a great honor to share the court with Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. I mean, he isn’t even a tad bit wrong, either with his pick or the part about it being an honor. If we ask anyone to pick an NBA player, current or former, as their teammate, there is a good chance they’d pick MJ or Kobe. The two of them are two of the greatest to every step foot on a basketball court. While Charles Barkley is an all-time great, the chance anyone would pick him over MJ or Kobe is rare.

Share this article

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

Read more from Raahib Singh