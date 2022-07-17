“I love Ja Morant’s confidence, but Michael Jordan is the best of all time”: Zach LaVine weighs in on the 22 y/o Grizzlies guard’s controversial statements

A few days back, Ja Morant had boldly claimed that he would’ve “cooked” Michael Jordan in a one-on-one clash.

Michael Jordan was an assassin on the court, during his playing days. The Chicago Bulls leader was one of the most prolific scorers in league history and gave a tough time to some of the most elite defenders at the time.

Considered as the greatest player to ever set foot on the NBA hardwood, “His Airness” is easily among the most accomplished players ever. Over the span of his 15-year career, MJ racked a pretty distinguished resume – 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, 10 scoring titles, 3 steal titles, the 1985 ROY, 5 MVPs, a DPOY, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVPs.

Despite Mike having one of the deepest offensive arsenals, Ja Morant believes that in a one-on-one battle, he would “cook” the GOAT. A few days back, Morant told Taylor Rooks in an interview:

“I would have cooked him. I would have cooked him, too. Nobody got more confidence than 12. I’ll say nobody gon’ beat me one-on-one or anything. I don’t care what it is, what sports it is, soccer. Who’s the best player in soccer? Come on, we can play.”

“I would’ve cooked him too” 😂@JaMorant is confident he would’ve beat Michael Jordan in his era pic.twitter.com/TEKJtcgqJC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2022

Also Read: Michael Jordan was docked a part of his $2.5 million payment in 1991, thanks to California’s love for Magic Johnson

Zach LaVine reacts to Ja Morant’s comments about “cooking” Michael Jordan

The entire NBA fraternity had varied responses to Morant’s comments. While a few believed it was disrespectful of him to say so, a lot of them were of the same opinion as Zach LaVine:

“I wish I had Ja’s confidence,” LaVine said. “I think it’s just all love and fun at the end of the day. Just talking about stuff that you’ll never know because you’ll never get to play.”

When asked who the Bulls star would bet his money on in a one-on-one contest between the two, LaVine instantly said:

“Come on, man,” Zach said. “Michael Jordan, man. He’s the best of all time.”

Agreed Morant is an All-Star, All-NBA player, who is one of the brightest young talents in today’s league, but there is absolutely no doubt that Mike would sweep him in a battle.

Also Read: Michael Jordan had to part ways with $1.1 million out of his $2.1 billion networth because of a real estate mishap