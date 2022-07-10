“I would have COOKED Michael Jordan in the 90s!”: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes INSANE claim about himself going up against prime version of the GOAT

Ja Morant is one of the biggest up-and-comers in the NBA today.

The Grizzlies’ #2 pick from 2019 has been a thrilling prospect for NBA fans from day 1. Ja has been handing out “Ja breakers” and dimes aplenty and was the Most Improved Player in 2022.

Ja led the Grizzlies to immediate Playoff status and they arguably gave the Warriors the toughest test in their run to the Championship. The young tyke has definitely made it clear that he is one to watch out for.

Also read: “Ja Morant with 791 million views, while Stephen Curry nearly doubling it with 1.4 billion”: Bizarre stat showcases how the GSW MVP has been dominating NBA’s social media presence

Morant is definitely not one to shy away from the big lights. Confidence is sky-high and courses 24*7 through the youngster. Ja has been beefing with veterans and staking his claim at the top from the day he made his debut in the league.

And today, he went for the biggest of big guns. The GOAT; Michael Jordan.

What did Ja Morant say about competing with Michael Jordan in the 90s?

In an interview with Taylor Rooks, Ja was asked about Michael Jordan’s influence. While thanking the GOAT for inspiring many to the game of basketball, Ja also claimed that he would take himself in a one-on-one with MJ.

Ja’s reasoning however does not spell disrespect. Ja explains it as him having to defend himself in front of anyone. Morant being the competitor he is claims he would back himself against anyone.

“I would’ve cooked him too” 😂@JaMorant is confident he would’ve beat Michael Jordan in his era pic.twitter.com/TEKJtcgqJC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2022

Morant however takes it a step further. He asked Rooks who the best soccer player is and asked Bleacher Report to set a duel with him and Messi. Ja claimed that he would pick himself as a goalkeeper against Messi, arguably the greatest footballer ever.

A time machine and an extremely improbable bout would be required to evaluate Ja’s claims. As good as he is, however, this is a battle the GOATs would likely sweep clean.

Also read: “Ja Morant can earn $223 million if he wins MVP or is All-NBA”: Grizzlies #12 can eclipse the likes of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant if he signs extension this offseason