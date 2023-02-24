“I love Jarred Vanderbilt”: 3x NBA Champ James Worthy Believes New Players will Help LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The new look Lakers have everyone excited, especially their legends and their fans. After watching two horrible seasons of basketball, the presence of Jarred Vanderbilt, D’Angelo Russell, and Mo Bamba alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis is undoubtedly refreshing. The Lakers look much better with these three on the team.

Recently, Lakers legend James Worthy complimented the additions to the roster for what they bring to the table. He claimed that he especially liked Jarred Vanderbilt but also pointed out the impact Mo Bamba and D’Angelo Russell can have on this squad.

James Worthy praises the new-look Lakers

Worthy is a certified Lakers legend. He won 3 championships with the team and was the 1988 Finals MVP. Having given all of his career to the franchise, Worthy certainly has a deep bond with the franchise. So, when he talks about the Lakers, it’s usually a key insight into the inner functionings of the team or how they might fare in the near future.

This time around, Worthy has praised the team, and indirectly Rob Pelinka, for the newest members of the team. The Lakers legend was on the Sportsnet Access 360 show before today’s game. He started by discussing Vanderbilt.

Worthy praised the former Timberwolves forward for his defensive presence. On the same note, Worthy also claimed Mo Bamba could hold the fort and protect the rim when Anthony Davis was not in the rotation. Moreover, he admired Russell’s ability to land shots from beyond the 3-pt line and the mid-range.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis finally have help

The past two seasons have been a nightmare for the Lakers faithful. Russell Westbrook’s downfall and Anthony Davis’s injuries and absence have led to one of the worst stretches for the team. But now, there are new cast members who clearly seem capable of making an impact.

Like Worthy said, all the three named here have specific weapons that can really influence the upcoming matches. With the stakes as high as they get, the team will need Vanderbilt, Russell, and Mo Bamba to contribute consistently. Add the flair and dominance of LeBron James and Anthony Davis to the mix and you have yourself a winning recipe.

