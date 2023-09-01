“Anthony Edwards Is The Guy”: JJ Redick Shows Faith in 22 Y/O, Draws Comparison to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant From 2010 FIBA World Cup

Speaking on his Old Man and the Three podcast, JJ Reddick had some top praise for Team USA star Anthony Edwards. Edwards broke into the starting lineup after some top performances during the FIBA exhibition matches. Reddick compared ANT to the likes of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry from 2010, claiming that the Timberwolves star has all the ingredients to become the face of the NBA in the coming future. He made these claims during the latest episode of the podcast.

Reddick suggested that the overall experience for the 22-year-old might as well guide Edwards to superstardom. He claimed that the same kind of situation arose for the likes of Curry and Kevin Durant, who joined the 2010 FIBA World Cup team as youngsters.

JJ Reddick thinks Anthony Edwards is poised for superstardom following FIBA World Cup

Anthony Edwards has already impressed fans and critics with his performances at the World Cup. Initially expected to come off the bench, he has emerged as the clear star for a young team and has carried it over to the actual matches.

Reddick talked about ANT’s recent quotes on the Miami Heat and coach Erik Spoelstra, praising the franchise culture. He also talked about how Edwards has all the potential to become the new face of the NBA:

“I like particularly the way Anthony Edwards has played in the 5 exhibition games so far in the World Cup. He has asserted himself and Kerr has said as much, that he [Anthony Edwards] is the guy right? And then we have see all these great quotes from ANT as well, him talking about the Heat culture and SPO, and just the attention to detail. I think back to the 2010 World Cup team. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were on that team. That was the team that coming off the Redeem Team Gold Medal team in the 2008 Olympics. That was a younger team, and in some ways this team reminds me of them. It’s guys who have established themselves in the league, but a few of these guys are on the cusp of superstardom. Those guys became superstars after that. I can’t wait to watch him this season.”

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were 21 and 22 years old, back in 2010. The two, just like Edwards, had impressed in the NBA and cemented themselves as superstars by their performances at the tournament. Reddick seems to firmly be of the opinion that something similar is going to happen with Anthony Edwards in the coming time.

JJ Reddick ranted against Rudy Gobert after his scuffle with Kyle Anderson

JJ Reddick, back in April, had his say on Edwards’ teammate Rudy Gobert’s scuffle with Kyle Anderson. The two got into an argument during a must-win game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

While the Timberwolves won the match, Gobert ended up punching Kyle Anderson after he asked the French Center to “block some shots.” This led to Gobert asking him to get rebounds, which ended with Anderson calling him a “b**h.”

Gobert’s angry response was met with a lot of disdain from JJ Reddick. The former Orlando Magic star claimed that it was Gobert’s fault and that he should have better control over a lone remark from a teammate.