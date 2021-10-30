“Duncan Robinson is like the dumbest one out of all of them”: Jimmy Butler pokes fun at his Miami Heat teammate following their win over LaMelo Ball and co

Since his trade to the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler has been one of the most happening guys in the league. He has enjoyed his life more in the past two years than he ever did since his debut back in 2011.

Jimmy Butler was found poking fun around his Miami Heat teammates as soon as he got into the team. There are many clips from their time in the Bubble where they not only surprised everyone and went to the 2020 Finals but also had fun with each other, led by the founder of Big Face coffee brand.

Butler didn’t only lead them on the court but also helped maintain the calm in the group when people were getting paranoid inside the Bubble and wanted out.

He has made special bonds with Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Duncan Robinson. He took them under his wing and is seen poking fun around the guys every now and then.

Jimmy Butler jokingly calls his teammate Duncan Robinson dumb

The Miami Heat are enjoying a good start to this year’s campaign. With the 114-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets, they have won 4 of their opening 5 games.

And again Jimmy is leading them from the front and is putting up 25 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists a game. But he’s not leaving the funny Jimmy behind, he was seen pulling Duncan’s leg,

“I’ve played with some pretty smart players before, and Duncan’s like the dumbest one out of all of them… I’ve been around some Hall of Famers, really great players. It helps when you got guys that are extremely smart and know the game….except for Duncan. He dumb.” Butler joked.

Duncan has been one of the league’s best perimeter scorers since his debut. He has that Klay Thompsonesque instinct of getting hot,

Fun fact:

In yesterday’s ass whooping against the @Pacers , Duncan Robinson touched the ball for a total of 30 seconds and scored 24 points. This is why Duncan Robinson is the best shooter in the NBA @MiamiHEAT — Duncan Robinson GOAT (@Dbogoat) August 21, 2020



Well, Jimmy, who needs an IQ if you could score 24 points while touching the ball just for 30 seconds. But that was back from last season, Duncan is not looking his usual self this term, having a tough time from behind the arc, shooting a disastrous 27.9%, but he is averaging a decent 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists a game.

As long as the Heat are winning games Jimmy is all fun and letting it fly when players aren’t performing according to their potential. He would be the first one to call them out if it becomes a pattern.