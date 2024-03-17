mobile app bar

Bucks and Suns Battle Leaves Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce Disagreeing: “Losing to the Lakers”

Satagni Sikder
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Bucks and Suns Battle Leaves Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce Disagreeing: "Losing to the Lakers"

Feb 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and center Bol Bol (11) during the fourth quarter Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Phoenix Suns in about an hour for a crucial regular season contest. The game is more important for the Suns, who are looking to avoid play-in contention before the regular season ends. However, the Bucks will, by no means, make it easy for the road team to win at Fiserv Forum. The contest promises to be a thrilling encounter, so much so that its potential outcome recently led to a back-and-forth between NBA commentators Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

The Boston Celtics legends seemed pretty excited about the interesting set of matchups on Sunday, especially the Bucks-Suns contest. Pierce picked the Suns to win on the road, highlighting the fact that they are completely healthy. However, he also pointed out that his prediction was swayed by the inconsistency showed by Milwaukee this season.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I’m taking the Suns, I like what I’ve been seeing when they all healthy…The Bucks-I don’t know. They lose to the Lakers with no LeBron. I don’t know sometimes who they are,” The Truth told Garnett during a pre-game session of the All the Smoke podcast. “I don’t think that’s a good matchup for Milwaukee,” he added.

Pierce brought up the Bucks’ narrow 1-point loss against a LeBron James-less Lakers side on the 8th of March to display the Milwaukee side’s inconsistent form. The 46-year-old also pointed out that the Wisconsin side doesn’t have strong athleticism on the Wings. On the other hand, Phoenix is strong in Wing play, which might bother the Bucks during the contest.

However, Kevin Garnett seemed to disagree with his former teammate. “I got Milwaukee at home, man,” he said. While KG admitted that the Bucks have been inconsistent, he also pointed out that a lost game against the Lakers proves nothing. They have also defeated a lot of good Western Conference teams, like the LA Clippers, so Milwaukee is the safer bet at home.

Garnett is pretty accurate in his assessment. Even the mighty Boston Celtics have lost to a Lakers team that didn’t have both Anthony Davis and LeBron James. But that game doesn’t define their output throughout the season. An 82-game season will produce upsets and surprises. But still, it is unwise to discount the second seed in the East on their home arena.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for the game

The Bucks’ latest injury report has marked Antetokounmpo questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Even though Giannis has rarely missed games this season, it’s not uncommon for superstars to sit out games before the postseason begins, to avoid unnecessary injuries.

The Bucks are 9.5 games behind the top-seeded Boston Celtics. Even though the Cavaliers are not far behind them, the Milwaukee side definitely does not have the urgency to avoid the play-in tournament like the Suns do. So, we could very well see a repeat of the last Suns-Bucks matchup, where the Desert side had edged out a shorthanded Bucks team fairly easily.

About the author

Satagni Sikder

Satagni Sikder

instagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Satagni Sikder is the Lead Editor of the NBA Division at The SportsRush. Satagni is an experienced NBA reporter with over 350 published articles to his name. He has also led the NBA team of another popular media company previously. Satagni holds a Master's Degree in English from a reputed University and has always been fascinated by the faculty of language to translate ideas into beautiful and powerful creations. He is a dedicated student of the NBA and presents a fresh perspective of the sport to the readers. Satagni's articles are handcrafted for diehard hoop fans and basketball aficionados.

Read more from Satagni Sikder

Share this article

Don’t miss these