“Doing Fine Before They Traded for Kevin Durant”: Former Suns Player Responds to Brandon Jennings’ ‘KD Should Leave’ Comment

Dec 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Footprint Center.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns‘ first full season together has been no less than a disaster. With over one-third of the regular season gone, Durant and the Suns are shockingly not even in a position to qualify for the play-in, sitting on 11th with a 14-15 record. Different opinions have been coming in for Durant after an abysmal start. On one hand, former first-round draft pick Brandon Jennings has advised the two-time Finals MVP to ditch the Suns. On the other, Terrence Ross has a completely different view on what Jennings posted on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“KD should leave the Suns. They cursed man. He don’t deserve this.”

The “cursed” claim referred to the Suns’ bad luck with injuries. In the second round of their playoff series against the Denver Nuggets last season, veteran point guard Chris Paul picked up a groin injury in Game 2 and missed the next four games. In the first quarter of Phoenix’s Game 5 loss, center Deandre Ayton suffered a rib contusion and missed Game 6. The Suns lost the series 4-2.

In the offseason, Phoenix landed Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal in a blockbuster trade and formed a ‘Big 3’ featuring the guard, Durant and Devin Booker. However, injuries have limited Beal to only six appearances this season. The Suns’ horrendous injury luck in 2023 prompted Jennings to ask Durant to demand a trade.

However, retired NBA guard and former Phoenix Suns player Terrence Ross has a different view. On a post on Instagram featuring a screenshot of Jennings’ post, he replied:

“Dawg they were doing fine before they traded for him. What’s the problem?”

Ross’ assessment of the Suns’ situation before landing Durant might not be completely correct. After losing the NBA Finals in 2021, the Suns finished 64-18 in the 2021-22 regular season and were touted as the favourites to win the West. However, they were dumped out of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semi-finals after a shocking 33-point loss at home in Game 7.

The Suns’ 2022-23 regular season was rocky. Midway through January, they are 21-24 and needed a spark. A month later, they landed Durant from the Nets. He played only eight regular season games but was instrumental in their 4-1 series win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the playoffs. He tried his best against the Nuggets, but it wasn’t enough.

The Suns certainly weren’t doing too well before Durant joined. However, they haven’t done much better with him either.

Devin Booker demands accountability from Kevin Durant and the Suns’ leaders

In the wake of the Suns’ loss to the Mavericks which saw their record dip below .500, Devin Booker issued a rallying cry to the Suns’ leader. In the post-game press conference, the three-time All-Star said:

“We have to get it together. And [the responsibility to do that] is on me. That’s on [head] coach [Frank Vogel], that’s on KD, Eric [Gordon], all the leaders we have in here to make sure that we’re more prepared when we come to play.”

While Booker is demanding accountability, Durant could potentially be plotting an exit. Per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns’ top brass are sensing the former MVP’s frustration with the situation in Phoenix. Wojnarowski reported:

“The underwhelming supporting cast that comes from those massive trades for Durant and Bradley Beal that really gutted the organization and left them having to sign a lot of minimum players to fill out the payroll.”

Durant has built a reputation for bailing on teams when the situation isn’t optimal. Could he be on his way out of Phoenix, or will the Suns’ management adhere to his demand to improve the supporting cast? Only time will tell.