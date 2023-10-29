“We Know How This Business Is”: Zach Lavine, After Scoring 51 And Losing, Blatantly Hints Towards Bulls Core Potentially Breaking Up

The Chicago Bulls recently took on the Detroit Pistons in what was a surprisingly exciting game. Led by Zach LaVine, the Bulls put on a great fight as he scored a career-high 51 points. Despite this, they fell to the Pistons in a 118-102 loss that, as expected, left both the Bulls’ fans and players disappointed.

Following the game, LaVine, who scored the exact number of points as his other Bulls teammates combined, commented on the current situation in Chicago. Despite assembling a roster that, on paper, should be a challenger in the Eastern Conference, the team has struggled. And, as K.C. Johnson recalled, LaVine made it clear, that he and his teammates cannot afford to remain disjointed.

After all, at the end of the day, the NBA is a business. And, if the Bulls continue to be a middling team, the front office may look to shake things up. This would inevitably result in the team’s core of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine having to find employment someplace else.

As LaVine mentioned, this is his and DeRozan’s third year together on the same team. And, while they have both been exceptional, the Bulls have struggled to produce any results. They have continued to remain a middle-of-the-pack team, without a glimpse of hope when it comes to championships. That, coupled with a lack of top-tier draft picks, puts the organization in a very sticky situation.

The Bulls could look to add James Harden to their core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic

It’s clear to see that the Chicago Bulls need to make some changes. But, rather than break up their core of superstars, they may be looking to add on to it. According to some reports, the Bulls are the frontrunners in a potential trade for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden.

The Beard was desperate to make a move back to his hometown of Los Angeles, to play for the Clippers. Unfortunately, the team’s refusal to part with Terance Mann has led to trade talks being stalled. This has opened up the way for the Bulls to come and try and charm Harden to the Windy City.

That being said, the Bulls would have to give up quite a bit to acquire his services. In all likelihood, Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso, and Coby White may have to be included in the deal. Not to mention, one or two first-round picks. A hefty sum, for a player who is on the last year of his deal.

Nevertheless, a trade for Harden would immediately make the team championship contenders. Their offense would evolve greatly with a core of Harden, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. But, will they be able to deal with the other powerhouses of the East? That would be debatable.