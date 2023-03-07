“I managed Scottie Pippen’s whole life”: ‘Estranged’ Larsa Pippen Launches Attack On Ex-Husband Amidst Marcus Jordan Relationship

Larsa Pippen has recently become a prominent name in the NBA community. Her recent re-emergence as a member of the Real House Wives of Miami. She was one of the first few cast members on the show and made a comeback in 2021 after a long hiatus. Of course, Larsa was married to the Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. Although the two are still divorced, Larsa has decided to carry Pippen as her last name for now.

While on Way Up with Angela Yee, Larsa Pippen candidly talked about her time with Scottie and the challenges she had to face. Larsa, while commenting on how difficult it was to be married to a star of Pippen’s caliber, inadvertently took a shot at her ex-husband. Larsa revealed that forging her identity was difficult but she managed in her own way. She also boldly claimed that she managed everything in Socttie’s life.

Larsa Pippen claimed she managed everything for Scottie Pippen

While talking to Larsa, Angela Yee commented on the misconception surrounding famous athletes’ wives. She pointed out how the WAGs too have their own identities and jobs. Larsa immediately mentioned how her role involved managing everything in Scottie’s life. The entire interview felt a little hostile toward Scottie Pippen.

There were instances when she boldly claimed that she had to quit Real Houswives of Miami because Scottie didn’t permit it. Her later comments on everything she did while being married to him was her own way of calling out Scottie Pippen. She wants the world to know how significant a role she played in the 90s superstar’s life.

Larsa: “I used to manage his whole life. So, it wasn’t like I was just sitting there and going shopping every day, doing my nails. I managed his whole life. I have four amazing kids that I raised.”

Things are likely tense between Scottie and Larsa

In the last year, Larsa has also come into the limelight for her dating choices. First, she dated a really young NBA player named Malik Beasley. Beasley was only 23 or 24 when he went out with Larsa. However, the Real Housewives star was 45 or 46. But her recent choice of partner has shocked the entire NBA community.

Larsa Pippen is now dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan. She was called out for this by many. They argued that by dating her husband’s teammate’s son, she was crossing a clear moral line. There were also disapproval based on the animosity between Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. By dating Marcus, Larsa may have hurt Pippen.

