“I Met Marcus Jordan Four Years Ago”: Larsa Pippen Shuts Down Rumors Suggesting She had Known Michael Jordan’s Son All her Life

The Chicago Bulls were the dominant force in the NBA of the 1990s. Two three-peats firmly established their presence in the pantheon of all-time great NBA dynasties and made them one of the most discussed teams in the history of the game.

And no such conversation passes by without the inevitable mention of two names – Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The all-star duo drafted by the Bulls themselves laid the foundation for all success they enjoyed.

During their playing careers, the duo seemed inseparable and were arguably the greatest duo in the league. However, with “legacies” being defined and stories narrated to fit the storyteller, the two have descended into what seems like beef.

This was particularly alleviated after the release of ‘The Last Dance’. What was expected to be a peephole into the greatest team of the 90s proved to be more of the “Michael Jordan” show. And Pippen has visibly expressed his frustration surrounding the team.

And amidst all this, a particular relationship was brewing in the background. A relationship capable of destroying any semblance of affection Scottie and Michael held for each other. The people involved in the said relationship were none other than Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. Yes, Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen.

Larsa Pippen described how Marcus Jordan and her got together around four years ago.

Larsa Pippen had been married for over two decades to Scottie Pippen and is the mother of four children with Scottie. However, their marriage met with an unfortunate divorce in 2021. The 48-year-old former television persona was famously involved with the rapper Future. Future, in a now famous anecdote, even attributed his pursuit of Larsa to a rejected photograph with Scottie Pippen.

And even though, this would have read for embarrassing reading to Scottie Pippen, one might imagine it isn’t as insulting as Larsa’s decision to date Marcus Jordan. Not only is Marcus sixteen years younger than Larsa, but he also happens to be the son of Pippen’s friend-turned-foe, Michael Jordan.

Naturally, owing to the MJ-Scottie links, this relationship quickly became the talk of the town. All sorts of rumors and stories were doing their rounds. But Larsa Pippen quickly made the decision to clear up the air and revealed more about her relationship with Marcus, explaining how it certainly was more than what meets a casual eye.

This included clearing up an important question too. Did Larsa Pippen not know Marcus Jordan from when he was a kid from Scottie and MJ’s time together as Chicago Bulls? It would appear not.

“We actually met at a party three years ago. I feel like a lot of people want to spin things around. ‘Oh, they’ve known each other their whole lives’. By the way, we did not! I met him four years ago” remarked Larsa, about their relationship.

Michael Jordan’s own divorce was why a young Marcus Jordan never met Larsa Pippen.

As Scottie’s ex-wife narrated her story, the questions persisted. After all, how could she not have known Marcus when Scottie and Michael were in such close quarters?

Well, it seems Michael Jordan’s own divorce and subsequent issues contributed to the same.

“When his dad and Scottie played together, they were not together. His mom and dad weren’t together, I was in college. We missed each other. We missed that little era” explained Larsa about how Marcus and her only made acquaintance with each other a few years back.

Larsa’s story does provide some respite to the conspiracists among us. But this might not just be the last layer in the MJ-Scottie beef timeline.

