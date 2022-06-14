“Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson’s bond has NEVER been seen before!”: Skip Bayless lauds Warriors duo, while throwing serious shade at Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Skip Bayless can’t stop showering compliments on Warriors duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, compares them to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson lead very different lives when they are off the court.

One is a complete family man, boasting a family of 5, he lives for his kids and his wife, with the family giving off some serious perfect family vibes, warming our hearts every single day in the process.

The other, is a mellow King who has decided not to get married just yet. He seems to love the bachelor lifestyle, often going out on rides on his yacht with his pet dog.

Two very different individuals, right? And yet, their on-court chemistry couldn’t be more perfect. This duo has seemingly never really had a falling out with each other, or even so much as a mere argument.

And heck, it’s like they have some sort of online google hangout that only they are privy to, every time they’re on the court together. Because frankly, there have been times where it was like they could read each other’s minds.

Skip Bayless recently chose to touch on this very thing, when it comes to the topic of the Splash Brothers. And while doing so, he had some shade to throw at Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as a duo as well.

Skip Bayless lauds Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson’s relationship, and puts forth Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as being the complete opposite

As you may or may not know, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were reasonably close as teammates during their time together on the Chicago Bulls. But, with time, their relationship didn’t just deteriorate, but now, the two actually have beef with one another.

In the latest episode of ‘Undisputed’, this is exactly what Skip Bayless chose to reference and… Well, how about we just show you?

I was there in 1998 with Pippen and Jordan and trust me, behind the scenes Pippen was starting to make waves. Statistically Klay is right there with Steph, yet he’s perfectly content to play 2nd fiddle. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/FMOIDfhIjz — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 14, 2022

The example of the Bulls’ duo really does put it into perspective just how unselfish both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have been towards each other. And frankly, it is very likely we will never see a duo such as this one, ever again.

