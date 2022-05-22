“I mean wtf going on with this Robert Williams III?”: Celtics lose their starting center before Game 3 and fans are mad because of his sporadic availability

Robert Williams III is out for the first game back in Boston because of persistent soreness in his left knee.

It’s not clear if something happened during Game 2, or if Robert Williams III is dealing with continued pain from the previous injuries, but a report came out before the game that the Timelord will be missing Game 3.

The Boston Celtics who came back to life in Game 2 and played like there’s no tomorrow in Miami will now be without starting center Saturday night for the 3rd game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

And official now: Rob Williams is OUT for Game 3, per the Celtics. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 21, 2022

Williams who has been the head of the snake of the #1 Boston defense missed all the games from the end of March until Game 3 against Brooklyn Nets because of the surgery to the torn meniscus in the left knee.

After making a comeback and giving his team a massive boost on D, he again went out after Game 3 against the Bucks because of bruised bones in that same knee.

Now he is dealing with persistent soreness in that very left knee. And rather than giving their best to the youngster, the confused Bostonians are cursing him out for his discontinuous availability.

Selfish Celtics fans get mad at Robert Williams III for again going out

While the Miami Heat got a giant boost in Game 3 by the news of both Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker being available, the Celtics were hit by a sledgehammer with Williams news.

Even though the Time Lord has been playing restricted minutes in all the games he plays, C’s look much better in his presence on the court, and so, fans are frustrated that he’s out again.

I mean wtf going on w/ this dude? Either he can play or he cant ? — Baby Billy (@SaltyUncleBilly) May 21, 2022

Robert Williams is soft a sore knee come on dude Smart hurt worse then him. 90s player wouldn’t even think about missing a playoff game with soreness — Colvo2005 🥋 (@ChristianColv11) May 22, 2022

Robert Williams can only afford to play one game, ‘cause he’s out every other game with knee soreness. — Luul. (@RealZamzampappi) May 22, 2022

Robert Williams always hurt — WT4RD (@knxledgee) May 22, 2022

But some have sense.

Umm did you forget he just came back from an injury? Quicker than expected so it’s fine if he’s out. Relax. — Yo (@GrandLinx) May 21, 2022

Although they are right to be scared, at the same time they shouldn’t forget that a man who goes by the name Isaiah Thomas gave his all, struggling through a hip injury for Boston’s postseason campaign of 2017 until they met the defending Champions Lakers in the ECF.

His career finished because he wanted to win it all for the C’s, and they allowed him despite him playing with some serious struggles. They cannot do it to another player, whatever might be the cost. It’d be inhumane otherwise.

