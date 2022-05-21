“Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors reach 200 playoff wins!”: They join the Lakers, Celtics, Sixers, and Spurs on an elite list of NBA royalty

The Golden State Warriors have set numerous records whilst becoming the most dominant team of the past decade.

After a brief absence from the NBA Playoffs, the Dubs look well on their way to advancing to another NBA Finals.

After an impressive comeback win in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks, they are only 2 games away from a 6th Final in 8 years. With this win, the Warriors have also joined a new club. They are now the fifth team to reach 200 NBA Playoff wins.

Franchises with 200 playoff wins: Lakers

Celtics

Sixers

Spurs And now, Warriors. pic.twitter.com/RPZY0JgQ1H — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 21, 2022

This exclusive club includes the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and the San Antonio Spurs. While this is no mean feat, the Lakers lead with a whopping 458 wins culminating in 17 NBA titles.

Boston Celtics, on the other hand, are on 390 wins but have a chance to claim an elusive 18th crown this season. Sixers are third in the list with 242 wins, followed by the San Antonio Spurs with 222 wins.

Golden State Warriors and their Rise to 200 playoff wins!

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the mainstays in the NBA since its inception. Despite, the team having bouts of success in the 50s and 70s, they did not maintain the consistency to stay at the top.

However, the signing of head coach Steve Kerr followed by major changes in management changed their destiny. With Curry signed in 2009, Kerr brought in Klay Thompson and Draymond Green combining to form a new era in the sport.

The Warriors haven’t looked back since then. Dubs reached 5 consecutive NBA Finals, winning in 2015, 2017, and 2018. They fell short to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors but continued to be a consistent force in the league.

With the Warriors having one foot in the final, it looks to be that the team is not done just yet!

The Warriors look to climb the rankings further after a decade that has seen pure Dubs dominance. With the team firing on all cylinders, will we see them back on top of the world?

