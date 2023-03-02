“I Didn’t Plan on Dating Michael Jordan’s Son!”: Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen has been making a lot of waves in the media for the past few months. Contrary to what people may assume, it has nothing to do with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen. Instead, it’s been more about her ex’s former teammate, Michael Jordan.

Around November last year, Larsa and Marcus Jordan broke the internet when their pictures from the beach were leaked on the internet. Since then, Larsa had tried to claim they were ‘just friends’ but later gave us the truth. She confirmed the same with a ‘My Forever Valentine’ post on Valentine’s Day.

Since then, their relationship has evolved even further, as Larsa shared recently. Apparently, she has gotten the stamp of approval from Marcus’s parents, Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy. Larsa was recently on the Tamron Hall Show. There, more information came out about the duo.

Larsa Pippen claims she didn’t mean to date Michael Jordan’s son

The Tamron Hall Show was by no means an easy interview for Larsa Pippen. Tamron Hall came at the Real Housewives star with all her might in order to entice a good quote or two. And that she did. She started off by asking if Larsa and Marcus are in love.

Pippen replied and said,

“We’re in a really good place. I feel like a lot of people think we’ve known each other our whole lives, which we have not…”

Pippen talked about how her and Marcus have a lot of common ground, to which Hall asked,

“Even with the age difference? I don’t wanna say that flippantly, because men are able to date people 30 years younger without judgment. But he’s 16 years younger — other than the Bulls, what do you have in common?”

Larsa replied with,

“We have everything in common. I have dated guys a lot older than me. Scottie [Pippen] is 10 years older than me. I don’t really view age as whether you’re mature or not.”

Coming to the main question of the night, Hall asked,

“You are a beautiful woman. You can date anybody you wanted to. Why would you date Michael Jordan’s son?”

Pippen replied and said,

“I didn’t plan it like that. It wasn’t that it was planned like that. It’s just that we were together a lot with our friends and it just happened.”

Larsa revealed why she hasn’t let go of Scottie Pippen’s last name

Larsa married Scottie Pippen when she was just 23 years old. When her divorce from Scottie was finalized, she was 47 years old. This means that for more than half her life, she has been a Pippen. While many expected her to drop her last name after the divorce, she views things differently. In an interview with Daily Dish, here is what Larsa had to say,

“Well, I have four kids,” she said. “And I’ve been Pippen for a long time. So I feel like the only way I would change my last name is if I got remarried.”

Sounds right, considering Pippen is a famous name in the USA.

