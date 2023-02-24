“I Might Be Drunk From All-Star Break”: Jayson Tatum’s 9-25 Shooting Has Him Thinking He’s Still Inebriated

Jayson Tatum was one of the few highlights from a rather disappointing All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. Other than him, Damian Lillard repping Weber State while winning the 3-Point Contest and Mac McClung reviving the Dunk Contest were the only two other memorable moments from this past weekend.

Tatum’s 55 points in the All-Star Game marked the highest point total by an individual in ASG history, breaking Anthony Davis’s record of 52 points that he had set a couple years ago. In those 55 points, he went 22-31 from the field, which included 10-18 shooting from beyond the arc.

Tonight’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers saw a different type of shooting night from the Jordan athlete however. While the Celts did manage to get the win in OT, Tatum would have quite the off shooting night.

Jayson Tatum on his average shooting display

Jayson Tatum went 3-12 from 3-point land and shot a total of 9-25 from the field in the Boston Celtics’ first game back from All-Star weekend. He would make up for it from the free throw stripe as he made his way to 31 points but it was quite the mediocre offensive night for Tatum nonetheless.

Following the game, Jayson addressed the elephant in the room. He hilariously said that perhaps he either left his shooting touch in Utah or might still be drunk/hungover from having been on vacation since Sunday.

Jayson Tatum says he isn’t sure if he left his shot in Utah or if he’s still drunk from vacation — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 24, 2023

Credit to Tatum however as the game-sealing play had him miss a 3-point shot and then grab Marcus Smart missed fadeaway, tipping the ball into the hoop to make it a 4-point game with 10 seconds left in the overtime period. The Celts eventually would enjoy a 142-138 victory.

The Boston Celtics are currently the number one team in the league with a record of 43-17 and are 3rd and 5th in the league with the offensive and defensive rating, respectively.

