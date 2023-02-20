Jayson Tatum Becomes Only Player to Record 50-Point Outings in 4 Types of Games While Winning 2023 ASG MVP

Right from the 2023 All-Star Game tipping-off, all the stars began displaying their deep offensive arsenals. However, there was one player who was far superior to all of his peers. In an action-packed contest that witnessed 5 players record at least 30+ points, it was Jayson Tatum who recorded the most points… ever in an All-Star Game.

Yes, you read that right. The Boston Celtics forward did not only end up being the highest scorer of the game but also ended up setting a new ASG record. Surpassing Anthony Davis’ 52-point mark, JT ended the bout with 55 points, while knocking down 10 3-pointers.

55 PTS (NBA All-Star Game Record)

10 REB

6 AST

10 3PM Jayson Tatum balled out to lead #TeamGiannis to the win and claim 2023 #KiaAllStarMVP!#NBAAllStar | @Kia pic.twitter.com/k4EXJHtTgz — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023

Owing to his historic performance and Team Giannis’ 184-175 win over Team LeBron, the 24-year-old bagged the 2023 Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP.

Jayson Tatum wins the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP 👏 pic.twitter.com/7dB4RcPvBa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2023

With MVP Performance in ASG, Jayson Tatum sets an incredible record

The former Duke Blue Devil, one of the younger superstars in our league, ended the night as the only player to achieve an unbelievable feat. The 4-time All-Star becomes the only player in NBA history to record 50-point games in a regular-season clash, postseason clash, play-in clash, and the All-Star Game.

Jayson Tatum is the first player in NBA history to have a 50-point game in a: ⭐️ Regular-season game

⭐️ Playoff game

⭐️ All-Star game

⭐️ Play-In game (h/t @StatsWilliams) pic.twitter.com/29Qlxy99lp — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 20, 2023

As soon as this stat went viral, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions congratulating the 6-foot-8 star.

“It means the world”: Tatum on breaking the ASG single-game scoring record

Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first pick among the starters, was extremely humbled after adding his first-ever ASG MVP award to his trophy cabinet. Talking about the record, the 2-time All-NBA player said:

“It means the world,” Tatum said. “You think of all the legends and great players that have played this game, and in all honesty, records are made to be broken. I’ll hold it for as long as I can, but I’m certain someone will come along in a couple years and try to break it.”

Officially, Jayson Tatum’s the All-Star Game MVP after scoring a record 55 points. “It means the world,” Tatum told Ernie Johnson. #Celtics — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) February 20, 2023

