“I Owed Klay Thompson $1000”: Paul George Had Draymond Green in Shock Over Losing to His Warriors Teammate

Klay Thompson and Paul George played together for Team USA. However, before George knew Thompson, he thought the Golden State Warriors star would be a completely different person after being raised in a rich household. Thompson’s father, Michael Thompson, was an NBA player who played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Subsequently, Klay and PG teamed up for Team USA in the Olympics in 2016. During a recent podcast sit-down, the Clippers star told Draymond Green that he once owed Thompson $1000 because he had lost a FIFA bet.

Klay and Draymond have been together since Green joined the Warriors in the 2012 season. In the last 10 years, the core three (Stephen Curry, Thompson, and Green) have been the essence of the Warriors. Green and Klay have grown very close during their stint with the Dubs and despite nagging each other, are known to play games and crack jokes courtside. During a recent appearance on “Podcast P with Paul George,” Green spoke about his free agency. He said that he kept both of the Splash brothers in the loop and kept them informed about every little development. Green eventually signed a four-year $100,000,000 max deal with the Warriors.

Paul George owed Klay Thompson $1000 in a FIFA bet

PG recalled that after having seen Klay’s daily life during the time they teamed up for Team USA, he knew the Warriors player liked to be in his own world. He also mentioned that they used to play FIFA together, betting money. In fact, PG actually owed Thompson a grand for losing the bet. George said, during the podcast:

“We got close on the USA sh**. Because you know we would play FIFA and sh** and we would bet and I owed him money…I owed him $1000.”

Draymond, who had joined the Clippers’ player on the podcast, couldn’t believe that PG lost to Klay. He told the former Pacers player that he wasn’t supposed to lose to Klay, implying that Thompson was that bad. Green also admitted that Klay would be angry after hearing this, but he liked teasing him.

Draymond Green mocks teams for not picking him early in the NBA draft

Ask anyone about the importance of Draymond Green on the Warriors team. It’s a simple and plain answer; the Warriors wouldn’t have won Championships without Draymond Green. Since his selection, Green has emerged as one of the best defensive players the game has ever seen. In a recent appearance on “Podcast P with Paul George,” Green brought up the fact that he was picked 35th in the draft. The 33-year-old made fun of 19th pick Andrew Nicholson. Green said that the player didn’t even look like a basketball player.

Draymond likes to move pieces around to get his matchup on the defensive end. He can tell you where Steph and Klay are with his eyes closed. Basically, Green is the heart and soul of the Warriors’ team, and that is why he is worth $100 million or perhaps more.