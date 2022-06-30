“I put a gun to my head to get the new Dennis Rodman out”: When $2.3 million Pistons star strived to reinvent himself

Dennis Rodman wanted to get rid of the old him and welcome in the new Rodman and did so by putting a gun to his head.

Before establishing himself as one of the greatest defenders and rebounders in NBA history, Dennis Rodman was a a simple man with simple needs. Coming from a less fortunate background, Rodman would come to appreciate a steady paycheck to help support his family.

Of course, the money was merely a bonus as ‘The Worm’ was drafted by an organization that understood how he could be utilized with his stellar defense and rebounding aptitude. Along the way, Dennis Rodman managed to contribute heavily to a Detroit Pistons squad that won two straight championships in 1989 and 1990.

While in Detroit, Rodman got incredibly close to several members of the Pistons including the likes of Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, and most importantly, Chuck Daly.

Also read: “Dennis Rodman attacks ex-wife and gets plastered in front of his son!” : When the Bulls legend lost grip of himself during his post-retirement struggle with alcoholism

Dennis Rodman wanted to bring out the new ‘him’.

In a tweet from 2014, the Southeastern Oklahoma State alum refers to Daly as one of his 4 father figures. So, when the Dream Team bench boss resigned from coaching the Pistons after a disappointing first round loss to the Knicks in 1992, Dennis Rodman took it hard

Most famously, Rodman would skip training camp for the 1992-93 season in retaliation, resulting in a $68,000 fine. While this may have caused a dent in his wallet, Dennis was battling more than just financial troubles caused by said fines.

His mental health deteriorated to an all-time low in the middle of this season as he was found asleep in his car in February of 1993 at the wheel with a loaded gun. It is assumed that he was attempting suicide and would later come out and say that he was hoping to let the ‘new Dennis Rodman’ come out.

After that 1993 season ended, Rodman was not the same. He truly embraced his eccentricity. The tattoos, piercings, girls, cross-dressing, all came following that season and yet he would still be one of the league’s foremost rebounders and defenders, proving to be an incredibly valuable asset to championship teams.

Also read: “Dennis Rodman lost $68,000 after Chuck Daly resigned”: Pistons star was livid at his ‘father figure’ leaving Detroit as he didn’t show up for training camp