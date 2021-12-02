“I really wanted LaMelo Ball’s jersey, man. But the NBA took it!”: Bucks’ Giannis publicly expresses his utter disappointment after the Hornets star’s jersey is confiscated

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals his disappointment at not being able to take home LaMelo Ball’s jersey after their incredible game

Giannis Antetokounmpo, man. Really, what can we say about this guy?

The Greek Freak was absolutely unstoppable against the Hornets, recording an incredible 40 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, and 1 steal, while shooting 62.5% from the field. What’s more is, the man was consistently getting double and triple teamed throughout the game, and yet was able to stay dominant.

But, if that were true, why is it that the Bucks only won by 2 points, at 125-127. The answer? LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets star was dominant in his own right, scoring a career-high 36 points, alongside 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, and a block, while shooting a blazing hot 54.5% from the field, and 53.3% from beyond the arc.

The Greek Freak doesn’t often look to make friends in this league, let alone exchange jerseys. But it seems that the Ball brother impressed him so much, he simply couldn’t wait to do so. Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

And yet, the NBA just had to spoil the party, something Giannis Antetokounmpo publicly admitted being very disappointed about.

What are we talking about, you ask? Well then, let’s get into it!

Also Read: Bucks superstar shows his respect for Hornets guard after enthralling 127-125 victory

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals that the NBA took away LaMelo Ball’s jersey from him

Now, this likely falls in line with the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and it is probably safest to stick by them. But come on!

This is a top 75 greatest player in the history of the NBA showing respect to a sophomore player only beginning to form his legacy. This is a big moment!

As we said before, Giannis Antetokounmpo was not a happy man after this incident. Here is what he said on the matter after the game. Again, you’ll find it in the YouTube clip below.

Now, we don’t know if the league took Giannis’s jersey away from Melo as well. But in all likelihood, they absolutely did.

Hopefully, these two can wait until the NBA stops doing this before they can add each other’s jerseys to their respective collections.

Until then though, they shall remain unlucky.

Also Read: Hornets star comes up with an incredible highlight against the reigning champion Bucks