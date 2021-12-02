Basketball

“I really wanted LaMelo Ball’s jersey, man. But the NBA took it!”: Bucks’ Giannis publicly expresses his utter disappointment after the Hornets star’s jersey is confiscated

"I really wanted LaMelo Ball's jersey, man. But the NBA took it!": Bucks' Giannis publicly expresses his utter disappointment after the Hornets star's jersey is confiscated
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Frank Vogel has gotta coach now": Gilbert Arenas gives an honest opinion on the Lakers after LeBron James enters Health & Safety Protocols for Covid-19 test
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I really wanted LaMelo Ball's jersey, man. But the NBA took it!": Bucks' Giannis publicly expresses his utter disappointment after the Hornets star's jersey is confiscated
“I really wanted LaMelo Ball’s jersey, man. But the NBA took it!”: Bucks’ Giannis publicly expresses his utter disappointment after the Hornets star’s jersey is confiscated

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals his disappointment at not being able to take home LaMelo…