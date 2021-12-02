“LaMelo Ball had Jrue Holiday looking like Bambi on Ice!”: Hornets star comes up with an incredible highlight against the reigning champion Bucks

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball creates an incredible highlight while being guarded by Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday

The Charlotte Hornets may have lost against the Milwaukee Bucks. But boy, did they put up a fight.

The team gained a 10 point lead within the first quarter and even ended the half ahead by 8 points. But then, as the second half began, it seems the whole team tragically had an off night at the same time. Everybody, but LaMelo Ball it seems.

While his teammates struggled to make open shots, the man hit three after three with the Bucks’ best defenders on him. And in the end, the man finished with a career-high 36 points, along with 9 assists, on 55-53-100 shooting splits.

The Ball brother had a plethora of different highlights during this game. But, one unquestionably stands far shinier than the rest. And unfortunately for him, Jrue Holiday had to be on the wrong side of things to make it happen.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball crosses up Jrue Holiday so bad, he drops to the ground

Yep, you read that right. No, we’re not exaggerating.

LaMelo Ball has always been a bit of an ankle snatcher since his Chino Hills days. But, even for him, doing this to Jrue Holiday probably has a special place in his heart.

Oh, you don’t know what we’re talking about? Well then, take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Our only regret here is the fact that he didn’t take that shot. But hey, the possession ended with a bucket, right? And given the Ball brother’s team-first mentality, it’s likely he was satisfied enough with that result.

