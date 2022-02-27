“I saw the Michael Jordan video they were playing and that got me going”: Ja Morant credits the Bulls legend for his 46 point outburst against DeMar DeRozan and company

Ja Morant says that the Michael Jordan video the Bulls played during a timeout is what led to him having his 46 point night.

Ja Morant did it yet again last night in the house that Michael Jordan built, dropping 46 points on the number 2 seeded Chicago Bulls on their home court. This is a regular season high for the 3rd year point guard and the first time All-Star did it against a team that had a 3rd year explosive guard win MVP for them in 2011.

Morant shot 15-28 from the field and even rained in 3 threes on 4 attempts, including a pull-up three, something we’re not used to seeing from him. Of course, where Ja makes most of his bank is in the paint. Whether it’s 360 lay-ups or alley-oop slams, Ja Morant makes the Memphis Grizzlies a go-to on league pass.

Also read: “I killed a mountain lion with my bare hands”: Wilt Chamberlain spread the gospel of his ‘superhuman’ nature by claiming to have killed a lion

The Murray State alum even hit the iconic Michael Jordan shrug in Chicago during the game last night, with him acknowledging it after the game as well.

Michael Jordan helped fire Ja Morant up against the Bulls.

During a particular timeout, the Chicago Bulls played a Michael Jordan montage in the second half. Coincidentally, Ja Morant had a massive 30-point second half to help the Memphis Grizzlies won 116-110 on the Bulls’ home floor.

When asked about it, Morant gave his explanation for his incredible second half. “I seen the Michael Jordan video that they played in the timeout. That got me going,” said Morant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz)

Also read: “LeBron James is trying to replace Rob Pelinka with Sam Presti”: Eastern Conference GM believes the Lakers superstar is ‘trying to get Pelinka out of there’

With Ja being perhaps the best in-game dunker in the league, it’s impossible not to draw comparisons to a young Michael Jordan. The contortions and body control Morant has when in the air coupled with the audacity to go straight at big-men planted firmly in the paint is reminiscent of what Jordan in the 80s would indulge in.

What makes last night’s performance even more incredible from a pure narrative standpoint is that Ja did what he did against the man who many have been comparing to MJ these past few weeks: DeMar DeRozan.