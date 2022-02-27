“LeBron James is trying to replace Rob Pelinka with Sam Presti”: Eastern Conference GM believes the Lakers superstar is ‘trying to get Pelinka out of there’

LeBron James is vying for Sam Presti to replace Rob Pelinka as the Lakers GM, according to an Eastern Conference GM.

LeBron James made waves this past All-Star weekend in Cleveland after giving his thoughts on several organizations across the league. While he was probably just praising Sam Presti and the Cavaliers for doing an incredible job with their franchises from a rebuilding aspect, NBA fans and analysts blew his comments quite out of proportion.

Coupled with his statement on wanting to play with his son, Bronny, Lakers fans were in disarray after believing LeBron James was going to leave them in the near future.

Also read: “Tonight is for the history books, for Michael Jordan and I combined for 70 points”: Bulls commentator Stacey King jokes about being the best partner MJ could ask for on a career high night

Another development from All-Star weekend was the general public being under the assumption that James was taking shots at Rob Pelinka.

The 4x champ has since denied these speculative pieces, taking to his postgame presser following a heartbreaking loss to the Clippers to clear the air. As expected, LeBron called out various members of the media for blowing his statement out of proportion and twisting the narrative to better suit them.

LeBron James is looking to Sam Presti to potentially replace Rob Pelinka.

Despite having denied rumors of wanting Sam Presti on the Los Angeles Lakers, Eastern Conference General Managers may believe otherwise on James’s word. According to one anonymous, LeBron James not only is taking shots at Pelinka, but is outright trying to replace him with OKC Thunder’s ‘messiah’.

“I heard that he’s trying to get Sam Presti in there to replace Rob. I don’t see that happening but I could see him trying to get Pelinka out of there.”

“I heard that he was trying to get Sam Presti in there to replace Rob. I don’t see that happening, but I could see him trying to get Pelinka out of there.” – Eastern Conference GM on LeBron Jameshttps://t.co/O8FzX1hsdw — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 26, 2022

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal made 180 million dollars last year, and he’s still cheap!” Comedian Mark Curry hilariously roasts the Big Diesel for being stingy with money

Whispers of Klutch Sports Group being unhappy with the fact that the Lakers made 0 zeros at the trade deadline have percolated through NBA social media all throughout this past week.

If this Eastern Conference GM knows something we don’t then it’s safe to say that James won’t stop at anything to get the right front office that suits him best.