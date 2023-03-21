“I set my phone to LeBron James Mode: No Ring”: Redditors Reveal Austin Reaves Had Multiple Old Posts Dissing Lakers Superstar

While the Lakers fans and perhaps even LeBron James are wearing rose-tinted glasses with the whole Austin Reaves situation, deeper research reveals he wasn’t exactly a fan of the King.

Sure we are entitled to opinion changes over time, however, seeing social media posts that throw shade and diss the King, doesn’t exactly cheer us up.

LeBron himself might not even care about the posts, we think it might play a bigger role down the line. When all the chips are on the table and the pressure situations start to pile up.

Stuff like this can really hamper the chemistry between two people. Already harboring hate for any player, let alone your teammate can be problematic in the long run.

LeBron James was the target of social media trolling on Austin Reaves’ accounts!

Yes, not only did Austin take to one account to talk trash about LeBron James, but he used all his accounts to do the same. From his Twitter to his Instagram. Reaves really disliked LeBron.

The chemistry and appreciation might be great now but who is to say when they are both in crunch time situations and anger builds over the decision-making, Reaves won’t make a bad decision?

There is no guarantee of that. The Lakers are looking to offer the second-year player a big contract but before they do, should they wait to see how he fares in the playoffs?

Austin Reaves is in line for $50 million!

$50 million is the figure that is going around and making headlines now. Yes, after just one big performance the Los Angeles Lakers are ready to splash the cash. Even LeBron was praising Austin on Twitter.

Sure, it might not have been the only performance, but its significance was big. We just think it doesn’t justify a big contract for a player of Reaves’ caliber.

After all, this is the same franchise that let a phenomenal defender like Alex Caruso go. What is an Austin Reaves in the long run? What is his ceiling? And given the dislike he had harbored for LeBron James, is he the right place to put your money in?