Is LeBron James One of the Worst NBA Defenders in the NBA? Why the Lakers Superstar’s Defensive Abilities Are Wrongfully Criticized

LeBron James’ inevitable decline has seemingly arrived. The 39-year-old has had an uncharacteristically poor start to the season. He’s had a few low-scoring and inefficient games and was close to losing his 1240+ game streak of scoring at least 10 points multiple times. However, his contributions on offense aren’t a major concern. It’s his defense that’s raised questions.

Some fans have hyperbolically claimed that James is the worst defender in the league. But is that really the case? To understand the full extent of his deterioration as a defender, we will have to look at the numbers.

According to NBA.com, of the 493 players in the NBA who average at least 15 minutes per game, James’ defensive rating of 118.2 ranks 449th. Among all wings who play at least 30 minutes, he ranks even lower.

However, the four-time NBA champion’s poor defensive numbers aren’t only a result of his physical deterioration. It’s also a schematic issue.

LeBron’s defense compared to his teammates

James’ teammates also haven’t fared too well defensively this season. Among players averaging at least 15 minutes per game, Anthony Davis has the best rating at 111.7. Jaxson Hayes is second with 116.6, while Cam Reddish ranks third with 117. James is fourth with 117.2.

Unlike the four-time MVP, the other three are defensive specialists. Davis is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Reddish was signed for his defensive ability, and Hayes is a backup center, whose athleticism and height allow him to stifle quite a few shots at the rim and defends pick and rolls very well.

If players revered for their defensive ability, like Reddish and Hayes, are only marginally better than James, and the rest of the starters and key rotational players are worse than the 39-year-old on the defensive end, it’s clear that the Lakers’ defensive scheme isn’t up to the mark.

LeBron James’ defense this season

Admittedly, James’ defense hasn’t been up to the mark this season. Opponents shoot around 47.2% with him as the primary defender, which is a scathing indictment of his defense, given he’s never tasked with guarding the opponent’s best players.

Additionally, the Lakers are better defensively when he’s not on the court. They boast a defensive rating of 113 without him as opposed to 120 with him on the floor.

The common consensus among fans is that James is costing his team on defense, and quite frankly, anybody watching games can infer the same. He gets blown by way too easily and puts in almost no effort on defense.

Verdict

James’ decline isn’t surprising considering he’s in his 22nd season in the NBA. His ability to be equally effective on both ends of the floor is diminishing.

The Lakers will either have to find a way to mask his defensive inefficiency or give him fewer responsibilities on offense so he can save some energy to play defense.

His defensive ability has fallen off a cliff and he’s among the most ineffective defenders in the league. But he’s far from being the worst.