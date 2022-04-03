“I hit Shaquille O’Neal in the gut because I can’t reach his big head”: Charles Barkley claimed victory over the Big Diesel during their infamous brawl in 1999

Charles Barkley had no qualms about admitting that the seven-foot Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t fight to save his life.

Co-panelists on TNT’s award-winning show Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, are two of the most loved personalities on television. The former MVPs share a great camaraderie, with their hilarious banter being one of the top highlights of the show.

Both Barkley and Shaq never seize to entertain with their arguments or insults at each other. Nonetheless, the two Hall of Famers share a deep mutual respect, with Shaq addressing The Chuckster as the elder brother he never had.

Whether it’s Shaq poking fun at Barkley for having zero rings or the Suns MVP accusing Big Diesel of riding on Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade’s coattails. Nevertheless, nothing surpasses their infamous brawl that took place in 1999.

In an old interview with Dan Patrick, The Chuckster didn’t hesitate to claim victory in the altercation he had with Shaq, adding the four-time champion didn’t know how to fight.

Charles Barkley shares tips on how to fight Shaquille O’Neal.

While one would think twice to fight a physical specimen like Shaq, Barkley thought otherwise. Both the TNT analysts had their share of fights during their respective NBA careers. The two superstars never shied away from throwing punches, even earning them suspensions.

Thus when an altercation broke out between Barkley and O’Neal, an entire army of men needed to be called to separate them. At the time, Shaq was at the pinnacle of his career with the Lakers, while Barkley had some time left before he hung his basketball shoes.

The altercation involved a few punches and tackles, resulting in both the players getting tangled on the floor. As a result of their actions, Barkley and O’Neal were ejected from the game. While addressing the incident on The Dan Patrick Show, The Chuckster revealed the best way to fight Shaq.

“Come on man, have you ever seen a guy fight. Have you ever seen him win a fight? Shaq can’t fight to live. I hit him into that big old gut because I can’t reach his big head. So I hit him in the gut which brought him down and then when he came down I clock him”

To date, the two Inside the NBA analysts continue to argue about the winner of the particular fight, with both claiming victories.

Though the two may argue for hours on national television, they have a deep sense of respect for each other.