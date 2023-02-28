“Hate guarding Darius Garland”: Draymond Green Surprisingly Picks Cavaliers Youngster As Player Who Troubles him the Most

Draymond Green is one of the best defenders in league history. Standing at 6-foot-6, the Golden State Warriors forward is one of the only few players that can guard all five positions. The 7-time All-Defensive member is a nightmare matchup for most players in the league. However, the 4-time NBA champ, like any other superstar, also has that one player who he hates guarding.

In a Bleacher Report interview with Taylor Rooks, Dray was asked to mention the player whom he “hated matching up against the most”. Naming Darius Garland as that player, Green answered:

“Darius Garland. I hate guarding DG. I’ll guard him, but I’m always sit down and guarding him. I’m never not… I’m never ducking no switch.”

Draymond Green has previously also expressed displeasure in guarding Garland

This isn’t the first time that the San Francisco-based franchise’s forward is lauding the Cavs youngster.

Last year, when asked a similar type of question in an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Warriors Roundtable”, the 2017 DPOY had spoken about DG:

“Darius Garland actually,” Green said on “Warriors Roundtable” on 95.7 The Game when asked about the toughest players to guard. “And I know that’s probably an unpopular opinion. That kid is so fast, so herky-jerky and he can shoot the ball. When he really figures out how good he truly is. “I hate getting switched onto him. It’s rough getting switched onto Darius Garland.”

Garland has outscored Green in all of their meetings

Garland is indeed one of the quickest players in the NBA. Having some shifty handles and accurate shooting, it is understandable why many elite defenders would be hesitant while defending the All-Star.

Green has played 6 contests against the Darius Garland-led Cleveland Cavaliers. While the Warriors have managed to grab wins in all 6 of those meetings, Garland has managed to outscore (16.7 PPG – 4.2 PPG) the 4-time champ 6 out of 6 times.

