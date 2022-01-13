“I take these jokes as compliments!”: Russell Westbrook reveals his shocking mindset amid all the criticism he is facing

Russell Westbrook is trying to look at the positive aspect of being critiqued all the time for poor performances as the Los Angeles Lakers continue to struggle.

Los Angeles Lakers are now 2-2 against a lottery team like Sacramento Kings. Surprisingly, this matchup became interesting since their embarrassing triple OT loss earlier this season.

37-year old LeBron James playing at an MVP level dropping 30 each night is not enough to keep the Lakers afloat. Anthony Davis’ presence did not make much of a difference prior to his injury. However, his return is the only thing that might save them.

The trio of LBJ, AD, and Westbrook was considered a serious contender for the title this year. Right now they are fighting struggling for a playoff spot.

Also Read: “Tyler Herro channels his inner LeBron James!”: The young Miami Heat Star replicates a block that the Miami heat fans from the mid 2010’s were so used to seeing against the Atlanta Hawks

Russell Westbrook has developed a positive outlook towards everything

The triple-double king’s struggle on the offensive end is starting to cost the Lakers a lot of games. Although he started the season on a low note, Westbrook picked up the pace in November. Earlier it was a chemistry problem. Now is a completely different story.

Amid all the hate and criticism Westbrook is trying to look at it positively instead of owning up. The lack of scoring from him is a huge concern as the Lakers are clinging to the play-in spot. After the loss to Kings, he addressed the media about the recent scoring slump and how he deals with criticism

“For me, I look at it in a positive way. And I look at it like this: since I’ve been in the league, every arena, fans, whoever, the jokes.. whatever it is that it may be I take it as a compliment.

Because if I wasn’t out here and I hadn’t done anything in this game, they wouldn’t even pay no mind to me. And I’ll continue to keep my head up and keep my “why not?” mindset and keep using this game to be able to do other things. Simple as that.”

He is currently averaging 18.7 points per game, his lowest since 2010. Westbrook has been scoring in single digits for the last 3 games. He hasn’t made a 3 since 29th December. These stats are highly concerning for the Los Angeles Lakers. Until AD’s return, they need him to fill the scoring void.

While it is good to have a positive outlook, Russell Westbrook is being paid $44 million. Scoring in single digits that too three games in a row is not what the Lakers expect in return.

Also Read: “Australian native and former NBA champion Patty Mills gives his take on the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic”: The Nets guard states his example of quarantining for two weeks after winning an Olympic medal