“Tyler Herro channels his inner LeBron James!”: The young Miami Heat Star replicates a block that the Miami heat fans from the mid 2010’s were so used to seeing against the Atlanta Hawks

Tyler Herro may be in the news often for his offense – His defense is nothing to be scoffed at either.

In the game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tyler picked up a block for the highlight reels. Chasing down DeAndre Hunter in the 2nd quarter, Herro pulled out a block reminiscent of LeBron James. Smacking the ball against the glass from an alley-oop pass, completely demoralized an already down Hawks team.

Tyler Herro is currently averaging 20-points, 4-assists, and 5-rebounds – the highest across the board in his career. Last year he was called a bubble bully, a fraud, and a lot more. This year, he’s been making a strong case for him to be the 6th man of the year, even making an outside shot for the All-Star game in Cleveland.

In the absence of Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro has been stepping up immensely. Leading them to the third seed in the conference, the soon-to-be 22-year old is clutch.

Tyler Herro causes Twitter go into overdrive after his block – Here is what they had to say

Everyone laughed at Herro when he said his name should be alongside Trae Young and Luka Doncic. This year with his performances, that should definitely be the case. Trae maybe doing all he can, but the 2021 conference finalists look like a shadow of themselves this season.

The Miami Heat fans have all the right to feel proud of their young star and their team. They have been doing great even without their stars. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry have been injured for long stretches, but Tyler Herro has been stepping up in their absence.

While the Nets and the Bulls may be battling for the top spot this season, nobody should take Miami Heat lightly.

