“John Wall shaving $6.5M off of his $47.4M salary to join Clippers”: NBA Twitter reacts to the former Wizards guard joining forces with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Veteran point guard John Wall is planning to sign with the LA Clippers after finishing his buy-out formalities with the Houston Rockets.

Clippers fans can rejoice in some good news as John Wall plans to sign with their team. The 31-year-old has agreed to a buyout with the Rockets, giving up $6.5M of his 47.4M salary. Wall got more than 85% of his buyout, with the average buyouts being around 67-75%.

Wall has missed over two seasons in the last 4-years. The five-time All-Star missed a lot of time due to injuries, one of them being rupturing his Achilles tendon. As the former slam dunk contest champion geared for a comeback, the Wizards shipped him to the Rockets.

While he played 40-games during the 2020-21 season, the Rockets and Wall parted ways on mutual terms, with the front office helping him find a new home. The veteran forward was paid $44.3M without playing a single game this season.

It’s been an emotionally draining ride for Wall thus far as he begins a new chapter with the Clips.

NBA Twitter reacts to John Wall signing with the LA Clippers.

In his 10-seasons in the league, Wall has averaged 19.1 PPG, 9.1 APG, and 4.3 RPG. The former Wizards guard played his last game on 23rd April 2021, comprising a double-double of 27-points and 13-assists. Thus there is no doubt that Wall can ball.

John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

Source: Rockets and John Wall have reached a buyout agreement, shaving $6.5 million off of his $47.4 million salary. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 28, 2022

Ty Lue and the Clippers helped revive the careers of Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum, because they put them in positions to succeed. Surrounding John Wall with the shooting this team has… could do something similar. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) June 28, 2022

John Wall in his last full season: 23.1 PPG

4.2 RPG

10.7 APG

All Star Things are scary in LA. pic.twitter.com/PuyobZxFFy — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 28, 2022

Paul George’s IG story with John Wall’s sights set on the Clippers 👀 pic.twitter.com/DJAgfPn7er — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 28, 2022

In all seriousness, tons of respect for John Wall. Got to Houston during a turbulent time, gave us some fun memories, and willingly sat out so that the Rockets could focus on their future. Wish him the absolute best of luck moving forward. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) June 28, 2022

The arrival of Wall will make the Clippers top contenders in the west as he joins Ty Lue’s cast boasting Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

