“John Wall has made $3.1 million PER GAME in last 3 seasons .. Why would he do that!?”: Rockets guard sets NBA Twitter on fire after opting in for his $47.4M player option

It’s been a long time since we saw John Wall playing meaningful basketball in the NBA or any NBA basketball for that matter, but that doesn’t mean he should leave nearly $50 million for it.

On Tuesday evening, most people in the States who were foolish enough to think that John Wall would opt out of his player option and go to the destination of his choice for the 2022-23 season, all got a shocker.

The Rockets point guard with a $47.4M player option for the 2022-23 season is exercising that deal. If he had done anything else for “playing meaningful basketball”, “at least playing basketball”, or “chasing a ring”, that would have been foolish on his end.

Maybe he would have won countless hearts in Houston, Texas and perhaps a lot in the NBA community if he did. But what did the likes of Isaiah Thomas, DeMarcus Cousins and several other stars get after they gave their existence to their franchise and the NBA and got nothing in return after they got injured?

So, Wall is a good student of history. And definitely, he and the Rockets will discuss a buyout after this, but at least the man will not regret his decision however it would have turned out if he didn’t opt for the player option. But people who think from the heart wouldn’t understand all this, would they?

NBA Twitter had all kinds of reactions and suggestions after John Wall opted in for his $47.4 million player option

The internet was on fire, with Wall’s name trending all over Twitter and other social media platforms as soon as it came out that he’d be opting in for the last year of his contract.

And NBA Twitter came up with all kinds of reactions and calculations involving the former Wizards man.

Definitely, the 5x All-Star is itching to perform once again on the grandest basketball stages of all after having over 23 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals the last time he played an entire season.

That doesn’t mean that he should have opted out of one of the biggest paydays of all time in the NBA to become a hero for a few thousand folks and be forgotten eventually. That would have been a shame.

