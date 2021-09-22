“Stephen Curry really shot 50% from the three-point liner after 7 or more dribbles”: The Warriors MVP tops Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and others for yet another crazy three-point stat

Stephen Curry took over 100 attempts and shot 50% from beyond the arc after 7 or more dribbles. Luka Doncic follows the Warriors MVP on the list with 38.5%

There is no denying Stephen Curry and his greatness. He is unarguably the best shooter the game has ever witnessed. Due to his impressive ability of consistently knocking down shots from virtually any spot of the hardwood, defenders are all over him as soon as he enters the frontcourt. Steph is great not only because of his on-court performances and accolades but also because of the way he has managed to transform how modern basketball is played.

Curry is one of the most heavily guarded players when he has the ball as well as when he moves around the court without the ball. And because of his shifty and sleek handles, to go along with consistent shooting, Chef Curry manages to make the best of the best defenders look foolish while guarding him.

Steph holds the majority of the three-point records. Year after year he keeps breaking some or the other record previously held by none other than him. This past season too, Curry had yet another wild three-pointer stat proving to us that he is just not human on the basketball floor.

Stephen Curry shot an insane 50% in over 100 attempts beyond the arc after 7 or more dribbles

This past 2020-2021 campaign was one of Chef Curry’s best seasons performance-wise. The 2016 MVP averaged 32 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game on an efficient 48/42/91 shooting split.

The 7-time All-Star was only one of six players who attempted over 100 shots from beyond the arc after 7 or more dribbles. And only one of them had a shooting percentage better than 39% – Stephen Curry with 50%.

Luka Doncic (38.5%) comes second on the list, followed by Jayson Tatum (38.1%), James Harden (36.5%), Trae Young (36%) and Damian Lillard (35.8%).

This doesn’t even surprise us anymore. Stephen Curry is an absolute genius with the basketball in his hand.

After coming off a career season last year, it would be interesting to see what Curry we get next season. If he can keep up his production, undoubtedly, he will be breaking a lot more records and giving us some bizarre stats like this one.